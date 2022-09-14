 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver won't practice Wednesday

  • Updated
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver walks off the field with an injury during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News
Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver will not practice Wednesday, coach Sean McDermott told reporters. 

Oliver injured an ankle in last Thursday's opener against the Los Angeles Rams. 

"We'll take it one day at a time and see how it goes," McDermott said.

Oliver was injured in the second quarter and later returned to the game. Oliver played 17 snaps (25%) and was wearing a walking boot after the game.

Earlier Wednesday, the Bills signed defensive tackle Prince Emili to the practice squad and released wide receiver Tanner Gentry. Emili, an undrafted rookie free agent from Penn, spent the spring and training camp with the Bills.

