Bills defensive end Mario Addison gets his first taste of a true Buffalo snowfall

Mario Addison knew what he was signing up for.
While we Western New Yorkers may sometimes bristle at our national reputation as the snow capital of the country, sometimes Mother Nature delivers. One of those times was Saturday, as the region got pummeled with its first real accumulation of the year.
“You see these boots?” Addison asked on a video conference call after Saturday’s practice, showing off a pair of Sorel snow boots. “You don’t wear boots like this every day.”
Addison, though, was determined to make the best of the situation.
“I feel good, man,” he said. It’s “new for me. I walked out the door this morning, snow everywhere. I was afraid I was going to be late, but the Lord seen me through it.”
Once he got to the team facility, Addison had an interesting way of keeping warm. Fellow defensive end Trent Murphy – an avid hunter – had a deer pelt, which Addison tried on for size.
“I was like, ‘let me try that on – let me see if I can swag this out.’ You know me, I pulled it off,” he said.
Addison, a native of Birmingham, Ala., said he got up about two hours earlier than normal to make sure he got to practice on time.
“For a guy like me, this is my first time in the snow, really dealing with it,” he said. “I've got to clear the driveway, get the snow off the car. ... I know what I signed up for. I'm enjoying it.”
Addison has learned a few things about playing in the cold in his 10 years in the NFL.
“For me, when I play in the real cold games, 19 (degrees) and under, my hands and my toes – there isn't really any way to prepare to keep those things warm,” he said. “A little vet move, some latex gloves under my gloves with some Vaseline on the finger tips. Other than that, you can't really prepare for it, you've just got to man up and go get it.”
The forecast won’t be anything like that Monday when the Bills visit the New England Patriots. The day-time high in Foxborough, Mass., is forecast for 52, with a low of 29 degrees.
Addison and the Bills will look to continue their hot streak against a familiar opponent. While there is some question about who will be at quarterback for the Patriots, Addison is fully preparing for Cam Newton, his former teammate with the Carolina Panthers.
“ At the end of the day, man, you've got to respect Cam,” Addison said. “Cam's a pro athlete. He's had his ups and downs. That's any NFL player in the league. We've got to go in with our best each week, because you can't take Cam lightly. I've seen Cam have an off game, but came back and thrash people. … I'm really looking forward to getting Cam on the ground a couple times."
Addison has five sacks, which is tied for the team lead, in his first year with the Bills. The defense as a whole ranks 16th in the NFL in both yards and points allowed – right smack in the middle of the league after a tough start to the season.
“We had to learn each other,” Addison said. “This year was kind of weird. A lot of new faces on this defense, such as myself. Meeting new guys, we didn't have OTAs, we didn't have a true training camp, so we had to figure this thing out on the run. We're comfortable with each other. Trust. We trust each other.”
The Bills ruled rookie tight end Reggie Gilliam out of Monday’s game against the Patriots on their final injury report Saturday. Gilliam did not practice all week because of knee and hamstring injuries. Safety Jaquan Johnson (ankle) and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (groin) were listed as questionable. Johnson, who has missed the past two games, practiced on a limited basis Saturday, while Nsekhe was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Thursday.
The Bills did not activate wide receiver John Brown from injured reserve Saturday, but still has until 4 p.m. Monday to do so for Brown to be eligible to play against New England. That move has been expected since the team released receiver Jake Kumerow on Thursday.
“We’ll see. We’ve just got to, again, get through practice today and continue to evaluate how John is doing,” coach Sean McDermott said. “Just like we did last week.”
The Bills were unable to re-sign Kumerow to their practice squad after releasing him Thursday. He was claimed off waivers by New Orleans on Friday.
The Bills did not give an injury designation to quarterback Josh Allen (knee/ankle), wide receiver Stefon Diggs (foot), defensive end A.J. Epenesa (not injury related), wide receiver Andre Roberts (back), cornerback Tre’Davious White (neck) and right tackle Daryl Williams (groin), meaning they are expected to play Monday.
In classic Bill Belichick fashion, the Patriots listed 20 players as questionable on their final injury report. They ruled out one – tight end Jordan Thomas.