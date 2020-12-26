Bills defensive end Mario Addison gets his first taste of a true Buffalo snowfall

Addison has learned a few things about playing in the cold in his 10 years in the NFL.

“For me, when I play in the real cold games, 19 (degrees) and under, my hands and my toes – there isn't really any way to prepare to keep those things warm,” he said. “A little vet move, some latex gloves under my gloves with some Vaseline on the finger tips. Other than that, you can't really prepare for it, you've just got to man up and go get it.”

The forecast won’t be anything like that Monday when the Bills visit the New England Patriots. The day-time high in Foxborough, Mass., is forecast for 52, with a low of 29 degrees.

Addison and the Bills will look to continue their hot streak against a familiar opponent. While there is some question about who will be at quarterback for the Patriots, Addison is fully preparing for Cam Newton, his former teammate with the Carolina Panthers.

“ At the end of the day, man, you've got to respect Cam,” Addison said. “Cam's a pro athlete. He's had his ups and downs. That's any NFL player in the league. We've got to go in with our best each week, because you can't take Cam lightly. I've seen Cam have an off game, but came back and thrash people. … I'm really looking forward to getting Cam on the ground a couple times."