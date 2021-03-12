 Skip to main content
Bills defensive end Mario Addison agrees to pay cut
Bills defensive end Mario Addison has reportedly agreed to a contract reduction for the 2021 season. 

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

It's a fair question to ask: How has Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane found space under the salary cap to re-sign linebacker Matt Milano and right tackle Daryl Williams?

The answer in part is givebacks from some other players on the roster. The latest example of that comes from veteran defensive end Mario Addison. A league source confirmed to The Buffalo News that Addison has agreed to a pay cut. That was first reported Friday from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Center Mitch Morse and defensive tackle Vernon Butler Jr. are two other players known to have agreed to pay cuts recently. 

Addison, 33, is entering the second season of a three-year contract. He's scheduled to count $10.162 million against the salary cap in 2021, with a $6.625 million base salary. He's due an $800,000 roster bonus on the fifth day of the new league year – which begins Wednesday – and $2 million of his base salary guarantees at that time. Given that timeline, there was an urgency on the Bills' side to come to an agreement soon.

By doing so, Beane has added enough flexibility to be comfortable re-signing both Milano and Williams ahead of the start of free agency. The Bills and every other NFL team will have to be under the salary cap by 4 p.m. Wednesday, when the 2021 league year begins. The Bills' cap for 2021 is a shade over $188 million.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

