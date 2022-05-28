Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau adds strength in striving to give Bills Year 2 boost

It’s obvious Greg Rousseau has been working in the weight room this offseason.

Asked about the fact his upper body looks bigger, the Buffalo Bills’ starting defensive end took it as a compliment.

“Yeah, appreciate it,” Rousseau said after Tuesday’s spring practice in Orchard Park.

Rousseau said he has added 5 to 7 pounds of muscle since the end of the season. He was listed at 266 pounds last season. That puts him in the 272 range, which is bigger than some defensive ends in Leslie Frazier’s 4-3 defensive system.

Veterans Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison were listed at 254 and 260, respectively, last season. Rousseau, however, is a lot taller than those two, at 6-foot-7, and has a much bigger frame to hold the weight.

Still, Rousseau’s arms and shoulders are noticeably bigger than last season.

“You got to just keep on getting stronger,” said Rousseau, the 30th overall pick in the 2021 draft. “I feel like, year in, year out, your body kind of just naturally fills out and you kind of get a feel for, like, where you move the best and we're going to most comfortable when it comes to like the weight you have on how fast you're moving – like that ratio.”

The offseason immediately after Year 1 of an NFL player’s career always is important. It’s their first full offseason in an NFL strength and conditioning program, their first to take full advantage of an NFL weight room and conditioning staff.

Furthermore, Rousseau just turned 22 years old in April, so he’s still maturing into his body.

“I'd say I definitely focused more on my diet this past offseason,” Rousseau said. “I was eating more healthy. Not that I was eating unhealthy before, but definitely just being more attentive to the details when it comes to my diet. And also, of course, lifting, running, you know, the whole nine yards just going hard.”

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips back in his comfort zone Jordan Phillips – who is back with the Bills after two years with the Arizona Cardinals – says it feels as though he never left Buffalo.

Physical development always is a cause for optimism for first-round draft choices entering Year 2 of their careers. Some use it to make a big jump, some don’t. The opportunity for a jump is there for Rousseau after a rookie season in which he played 49% of the snaps, made four sacks and generally did a good job setting a firm edge against the run.

“This is going to be a big offseason for those guys,” coach Sean McDermott said of the Bills’ young edge rushers – Rousseau, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa. “I mean, they're in a position where they have to, we need them to really, really grow and develop and make a mark on our defense – and not just in a supporting role, but in a primary role.”

Expectations will be higher for Rousseau.

“I'm ready for it, I'd say. One hundred percent,” he said. “I feel like when it comes to expectations, you can't look like, `All right, we've got to win this many games,' or `I've got to get this many sacks.' I feel like you just got to come to work every day and know that your best is needed, and you've got to put your best foot forward and just keep on chipping away, keep on working, and you'll be successful.”

Like all second-year players, Rousseau doesn’t have to think so much about his assignments.

“It's been cool just to, like know the plays, know how everything goes, knowing how to practice at this level,” he said. “And really now, instead of, like, focusing on learning a defense, I can focus on bettering myself and becoming a better player for the upcoming season.”

Asked what he wants to put on display more this year, Rousseau said:

“I can't tell you guys too much because I don't want to air myself out. But I would say like counters, you know, secondary moves. And I feel like I already have a good mindset. I feel like with effort and stuff, by just having more moves to rely on and more moves to work towards like late in games. So being able to set stuff up early in the game, being able to come back to it in crunch time, third, fourth quarter.”

“I like Greg,” said veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. “I’m not going to speak on anybody I haven’t played with because we don’t have pads on. I’ve watched his tape and what I see from his tape, I like. He’s big, he’s fast, he’s still young.”

