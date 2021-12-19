Bills defensive end Efe Obada no longer has to let up on ex-teammate Cam Newton

When Efe Obada got down from the podium and went through the doorway toward the Buffalo Bills' locker room, the defensive end was greeted with a song.

“Sack man, sack man! Yeah that’s him!” Jordan Poyer sang and somewhat screamed.

Obada had two sacks against his former team as the Bills beat the Carolina Panthers 31-14 on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was sacked four times.

It was a new experience for Obada, who spent the previous four seasons in Carolina.

“When I was playing with him, he used to have that red jersey, so that was the quickest ride to go home if you hit him,” Obada said. “But no, it just felt really good to hit him now. I asked for his jersey, so I’m putting that out here now, so I can hold him accountable.”

Obada had 5.5 sacks last year with the Panthers before signing a one-year deal as part of the Bills' effort to revamp their defensive line and get better at generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He has played in only eight games this season and about 20% of the defensive snaps. He entered the game with 1.5 sacks for the season before than doubling that total Sunday.