Bills defensive end Ed Oliver reaping rewards of strong Sunday, with more to come

Oliver said he’s happy to help at any point in the game, but also that he’s able to build on top of big plays as the game goes.

“Them impact (plays) though, they do something to you. Once you get one, especially at home, you hear that crowd go crazy, and you’re like, ... I need another one of those. And then another one, I need another one, I need to hit the quarterback, I need to do something,” Oliver said, his voice getting faster with the repetition.

“So, just that feeling, it just overwhelms. It takes over your body. You’re playing so free. You’re just trying to impact, get another one, get another one. So I just let that take over me and just let that just guide me.”

His teammates aren’t surprised based off what they’ve seen in practice.

“He’s getting a good jump off the ball,” linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said. “Anytime you get a d-lineman penetrating like that, it just causes havoc for the offense, whether it’s in the run game or the pass game. ... The offense has to respect it and it draws more attention his way. You can just see how fast he’s getting off the ball.”

There are logical reasons for Oliver’s performance Sunday. But he's also fine throwing some credit simply to the time of year.

“You know, it’s getting cooler in Buffalo, it’s time to play football,” Oliver said. “And then we just had a bye week last week – how could you not be feeling good? Everybody should be feeling good right now.”

