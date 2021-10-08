Bills defensive end Boogie Basham ready for anything, including his first start

“For me, it was a great relief,” said Basham, selected in the second round, No. 61 overall, in April. “You saw all the hard work I put in, and even though I didn’t play in the first couple games, I knew I had to work harder and harder. There were a lot of plays I wish I could have back in that game, but once I got that first sack, I felt a weight off my shoulders.”

That first sack for the 6-foot-3, 281-pound defensive end came on third-and-9 from the Texans' 12-yard-line in the second quarter.

Basham sloughed off right tackle Marcus Cannon, and waved his arms in the air as he rushed quarterback Davis Mills. Then, even as he appeared to lose some footing, Basham swooped in and brought down Mills at his knees at the Houston 2 for a 10-yard loss.

“I had a great build-off,” Basham said. “Ultimately, it happened because Star (Lotulelei) collapsed in the pocket, against Davis Mills. It was effort, over everything.”

Basham is part of a stacked group at edge rusher, which includes A.J. Epenesa, drafted in the second round in 2020, and Greg Rousseau, chosen in the first round in April. Basham played 23 of 47 defensive snaps in his debut.