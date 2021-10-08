Bills defensive end Boogie Basham ready for anything, including his first start

The ups and downs of the 2020 college football season taught Boogie Basham to stay ready for anything that could happen.
Basham, a rookie defensive end for the Bills, spent last fall adjusting to the irregularities of a season that was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a senior at Wake Forest, he began each week preparing for an opponent and then watched as college football games across the country would be canceled or postponed due to outbreaks.
The Demon Deacons played nine games in 2020; three were canceled due to Covid-19 issues either within the program or in other programs, and at one point, Wake Forest’s football activities were paused.
As schedules continually changed, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson – a Lewiston-Porter graduate – reminded Basham and his teammates of the same thing every week: Stay ready.
“That was one of the best things I learned from him, in my last year at Wake Forest, and it became my motto for the team, stay ready,” Basham told The News this week. “With games getting canceled left and right, me and Coach Clawson, we said it every day. Stay ready, because you never know what could happen.”
It was the same mindset that put him in position to make his NFL debut last week against the Houston Texans after being a healthy inactive for the first three games.
“For me, it was a great relief,” said Basham, selected in the second round, No. 61 overall, in April. “You saw all the hard work I put in, and even though I didn’t play in the first couple games, I knew I had to work harder and harder. There were a lot of plays I wish I could have back in that game, but once I got that first sack, I felt a weight off my shoulders.”
That first sack for the 6-foot-3, 281-pound defensive end came on third-and-9 from the Texans' 12-yard-line in the second quarter.
Basham sloughed off right tackle Marcus Cannon, and waved his arms in the air as he rushed quarterback Davis Mills. Then, even as he appeared to lose some footing, Basham swooped in and brought down Mills at his knees at the Houston 2 for a 10-yard loss.
“I had a great build-off,” Basham said. “Ultimately, it happened because Star (Lotulelei) collapsed in the pocket, against Davis Mills. It was effort, over everything.”
Mills sacked a second time, this time by Boogie Basham. pic.twitter.com/pJH7dl73zn— Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) October 3, 2021
Basham is part of a stacked group at edge rusher, which includes A.J. Epenesa, drafted in the second round in 2020, and Greg Rousseau, chosen in the first round in April. Basham played 23 of 47 defensive snaps in his debut.
“He’s been practicing hard in the weeks leading up to this opportunity that he got,” coach Sean McDermott said Monday. “I saw him have some good plays and then some plays I know he wants back. There’s some times he didn’t finish the rush that I know he’s still working on. ... I think we’ll use that game as a confidence-builder and, ‘Hey, I’ve got X and Y and Z to work on yet.’ ”
Basham didn’t have a lot of time to revel in his first sack as a pro, even though the play forced the Texans to punt.
He also knew that it was only one sack, another step as he continues to learn as a rookie.
“It’s always the hardest play, that first play,” Basham said. “That was even the way it was in college. The rest of it, I can build off that. After that, it can stop, but you know you can keep going and going.
“Improvement, it’s pretty much everything. Everybody has something to improve on. The coaches made a list of things for me to improve on, and I made one, and we basically had the same list of notes. It’s working on those little technique things that will help me improve.”