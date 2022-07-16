Bills defensive end Boogie Basham aims for consistency

Boogie Basham has tweaked a few things this offseason, starting with his jersey number.

The Bills second-year defensive end is now wearing No. 55, previously held by Jerry Hughes Jr.

“I think it fits him pretty well,” defensive end Greg Rousseau said. “We're all like making jokes with him about it because obviously Jerry had it, so we're calling him, like, Jerry and stuff. But it looks good on him. I like it.”

Basham is looking for a few other tangible changes outside the jersey number this year. Buffalo's second-round pick in 2021, Basham had limited time on the field in his rookie season.

He played in eight games last season. He went back and forth from inactive to active throughout the season, never playing more than two games in a row. He played 39% of snaps on defense in the games he played. In that time, he had 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.

Basham also had a sack in the playoffs, bringing Patriots quarterback Mac Jones down for a loss of 4 yards.

Basham knows part of his roller-coaster ride was about adjusting to the NFL, and he has self-scouted on how to improve.

“Just going out there that first game I played was way harder than what most people think it is,” said Basham, a Wake Forest product. “I'll probably say looking back, I definitely should have brought it pretty much every week.”

To keep improving, he’s made offseason adjustments on a few different fronts. In early June, he said his weight was down to the low 270s.

Basham, Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa went to Von Miller’s Pass Rush Summit in Las Vegas in June to pick the brains of standout edge rushers from all around the league.

His relationships with Rousseau and Epenesa also help. While Rousseau, the team’s first-round pick in the same draft, saw the field much more than Basham in their rookie season, the two share all they’ve learned with each other in hopes of stronger follow-up seasons.

“I would definitely say for me and Greg, we came in together, and we spent a lot of time together off the field and on the field,” Basham said. “So, it's more of us, just feeding off one another. We had OK seasons last year, so we’re building off that, so we have a great season. Add A.J. into the equation as well, we're all three young guys. So that competition between all three of us I feel like it’ll help us in the long run.”

Basham's coaches have made it clear that they're looking for more production. He's fully focused on that, while also getting closer with older teammates, as well, in a way that helps everyone stay on task during a long season.

“We have fun outside of the football, go to eat together, go over each other's houses,” Basham said. “It's not like we're working. It's like more like we're brothers, family friends. That's pretty big, especially in this business.”