Bills defensive Efe Obada ruled out for Jets game; reciever Emmanuel Sanders doubtful

Bills defensive end Efe Obada (ankle) will not play Sunday in the regular season finale against the New York Jets.
He has been ruled out, while wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) is listed as doubtful.
Neither practiced all week. They are the only two Bills with injury designations.
Guard Ryan Bates (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice after he was limited Wednesday and Thursday.
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had his usual veteran's rest day Friday.
Katherine Fitzgerald
Sports reporter
