Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to interview Sunday with Houston Texans

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will interview Sunday for the Houston Texans' head coaching vacancy, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Frazier, 61, is deemed a "serious candidate," according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Frazier, a former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, is among several candidates scheduled for interviews with the Texans, according to reports.

Because of Covid protcols, Frazier's interview will be conducted remotely and cannot exceed two hours.

He is allowed to interview Sunday, regardless of the Bills' result Saturday because the divisional round will have been completed for his team.

According to the Chronicle, the Texans also have requested permission to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Ravens passing game coordinator David Culley, who is also a former Bills assistant; and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

Staley has been a popular candidate for vacancies. He interviewed for the Jets' opening before Robert Saleh was hired and the Eagles also have interest. Staley has said he will not conduct interviews next week should the Rams win Saturday to advance to the NFC Championship game.