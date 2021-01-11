 Skip to main content
Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to interview for Texans' head coaching job
Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will reportedly interview with the Houston Texans for their head coaching vacancy.

Both of the Buffalo Bills' coordinators could be in line for promotions elsewhere.

The Houston Texans have asked for permission to interview defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for their head coaching vacancy. 

That comes after offensive coordinator Brian Daboll completed interviews with both the Jets and Chargers on Sunday for their head coaching jobs.

Frazier, 61, was one of Bills coach Sean McDermott's first hires and has overseen the team's defense for the past four years. He previously worked as the Vikings' head coach for three-plus years, taking over on an interim basis after Brad Childress was fired during the 2010 season before having that tag removed after the year. The Vikings went 10-6 in 2012, a seven-win improvement from Frazier's first full season, leading to him finishing fourth in the NFL's Coach of the Year voting.

The Vikings, however, slumped to 5-10-1 the following season, and Frazier was let go.

He then worked for two years as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive coordinator and spent the 2016 season as the Baltimore Ravens' secondary coach before coming to Buffalo.

The Texans hired Nick Caserio as their general manager last week, luring him away from the New England Patriots.

