Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier reportedly set to interview with Texans on Tuesday

With the Buffalo Bills season having come to an end, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is scheduled for a second interview with the Houston Texans for their head coaching vacancy.

The interview is scheduled for Tuesday and is expected to be in person, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. His initial interview was conducted virtually because the Bills season was ongoing.

According to The Houston Chronicle, the Texans also are expected to have a second interview with David Culley, a former Bills quarterbacks coach who is now the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. The interview with Culley also is scheduled to be in person.

Both of these will be second meetings with new Texans GM Nick Caserio, who took over the search when he was hired. Caserio also has spoken to former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell and the team's search committee also met with Caldwell.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is also considered a strong candidate, but the Texans would need to wait until after the Super Bowl for an in-person interview.

The Texans are not the last team with an opening.