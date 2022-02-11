 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills defensive coordinator Lesie Frazier finishes second in voting for assistant coach of the year
Bills defensive coordinator Lesie Frazier finishes second in voting for assistant coach of the year

  Updated
Bills Dolphins pregame (copy)

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

 James P. McCoy / News file photo

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier finished second in voting for the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year by the Associated Press' nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was the runaway winner with 31 of the 50 votes that were submitted at the end of the regular season before the playoffs began. 

The Cowboys won the NFC East and a large part of their success was due to the work Quinn did in fixing a broken defense. The Cowboys led the league with 34 takeaways.

Frazier was second with four votes. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, now the Giants' head coach, received one vote. Daboll won the award last season.

The heartbreaking playoff loss to Kansas City overshadows the fact the Bills’ defense ranked No. 1 in the NFL in points and yards allowed.

