Bills defensive backs Dane Jackson, Jordan Poyer resume every-down roles in return from injuries

Less than two weeks after suffering a terrifying neck injury, Dane Jackson was back to being a full-time member of the Buffalo Bills’ secondary.

Jackson played 69 of the defense’s 70 snaps during Sunday’s 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. He finished with three tackles in the win.

“Super happy and super excited to get back out there with my guys,” said Jackson, a third-year veteran who missed the Week 3 loss in Miami after being taken off the field at Highmark Stadium in an ambulance against the Tennessee Titans the previous week. “The support we get from the guys, man, that keeps me up every time.”

A pair of other players who missed the game in Miami also returned to full-time against the Ravens. Center Mitch Morse played all 64 offensive snaps, while safety Jordan Poyer played all 70 defensive snaps.

Here are four more takeaways from the Bills’ snap counts against the Ravens:

1. Shaq Lawson got a bump in playing time. The veteran defensive end played 26 defensive snaps, which was 37% of the team total and second behind Von Miller (43 snaps, 61%) and Greg Rousseau (40 snaps, 57%) at the position. Lawson got more work than both A.J. Epenesa (19 snaps, 27%) and Boogie Basham (17 snaps, 24%).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

2. Dawson Knox handled his usual heavy workload. The tight end spent some time in the medical tent in the first half and appeared to take a few plays off after making a 20-yard reception on the Bills’ final drive, but still managed to play 48 offensive snaps – 75% of the team total. No. 2 tight end Quintin Morris played 16 snaps (25%).

3. Damar Hamlin played every defensive snap. With Poyer back, the Bills needed just one backup safety to step in the spot vacated by the injured Micah Hyde. That spot ended up going to Hamlin instead of Jaquan Johnson, who also started last week when Hyde and Poyer were both out.

4. Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs were forced into every-down duty. The Bills dressed just five receivers, so after Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie were lost to injuries, the Bills were down to just Diggs, Davis and rookie Khalil Shakir. As a result, Davis played 63 of 64 offensive snaps (98%), Diggs played 61 (95%) and Shakir played 16 (25%).

Stat of the game: 296

That’s the total number of yards allowed by the Bills. The team has now gone eight consecutive games giving up 300 yards or less, tying a franchise record set between the 1999-2000 seasons.

Game ball: Safety Jordan Poyer

He had the first multi-interception game of his career, with both picks coming in the fourth quarter. Poyer now has four interceptions in his three games played this season, pushing his career total with the Bills to 22, tied for 10th place on the franchise’s career list.

Quote of the game

“Defense leads to offense and offense puts us in position to win games. A couple of huge kicks by Tyler Bass. Those are games that you love winning, man. It's just a hard-fought battle both ways. Winning on the last play of the game is always fun and just proud of our guys for how they played.” – quarterback Josh Allen