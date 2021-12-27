 Skip to main content
Bills defensive back Cam Lewis added to Covid-19 list; no update on Star Lotulelei
Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis (47) stretches before the start of practice at ADPRO Sports Training Center's outdoor field in Orchard Park last season.

Bills defensive back Cam Lewis has been added to the Reserve/Covid-19 list, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday.

Lewis, the University at Buffalo product, played 10 snaps – 45.5% of the total – in Sunday’s victory against New England.

He joins offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford, wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and defensive end A.J. Epenesa among players on the 53-man roster who are on the Covid-19 list. 

McDermott said he did not have an update on defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, who missed Sunday’s game for undisclosed personal reasons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

