Bills defensive back Cam Lewis added to Covid-19 list; no update on Star Lotulelei

Bills defensive back Cam Lewis has been added to the Reserve/Covid-19 list, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday.

Lewis, the University at Buffalo product, played 10 snaps – 45.5% of the total – in Sunday’s victory against New England.

He joins offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford, wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and defensive end A.J. Epenesa among players on the 53-man roster who are on the Covid-19 list.

McDermott said he did not have an update on defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, who missed Sunday’s game for undisclosed personal reasons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.