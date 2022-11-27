Bills defense prepares for life, temporarily, without Von Miller

When defensive tackle Ed Oliver began to assess the near-term outlook without pass rusher Von Miller, he started with some of the standard injury responses.

“Next man up, no drop-off, and we’ve got to go play ball,” Oliver said Sunday.

Mark Gaughan: Bills' offensive line enters three-game AFC East crucible "The next three weeks will go a long way toward writing the story of the Bills’ offensive line this season – and to determining whether the Bills are going to win the AFC East," writes Mark Gaughan.

But when pressed, Oliver made it clear he was not downplaying the challenge of lining up without Miller, who injured his knee before halftime in the Buffalo Bills' win over the Detroit Lions.

“Oh whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa now,” Oliver said. “I said, ‘We could hold it together until you get back.’ Now, Von is Von, don’t get me wrong. Hey, but we’ve got to hold together.”

Miller’s impact this season in Buffalo – a continuation of an already illustrious resume – has been clear. His eight sacks lead the Bills, and his 10 tackles for loss trail only linebacker Matt Milano’s 11. He’s had those plays in big moments, and he has been the player the team expected when it signed him in March.

Eight Buffalo Bills players miss practice with illness The Bills are missing eight players due to illness for Sunday's practice, coach Sean McDermott told reporters.

And now, the Bills will be without him for at least one game, in New England against the Patriots. Miller’s timeline to return is still being determined past that, coach Sean McDermott said Friday.

In the meantime, the Bills are balancing their quite-practiced next-man-up mantra with acknowledging Miller’s significance.

“Well, he's a future Hall of Famer for reason,” McDermott said of Miller. “That said, we've got to move forward this week. And the person or the people responsible to step in and step up have got to do the job, and that's the way it goes.”

With both a laugh and a matter-of-fact sense, Oliver noted that there’s no choice but to have players step up in Miller’s absence.

“I mean, what else are we going to do?” Oliver said.

Position grades: Leslie Frazier turned up heat on Lions after Von Miller went out The Buffalo Bills blitzed Detroit quarterback Jared Goff 17 times, a Buffalo season high, according to Buffalo News charting.

Indeed, time does not stop in the NFL season for injuries. Oliver is optimistic about how the defensive line will hold up, and there are some helpful factors there. It is early in the week, but the Bills may have other edge rushers back for Thursday. The defensive tackles are healthy after a spate of injuries early in the season, including Oliver, who missed three games.

“We got all four guys inside. We got good guys outside,” Oliver said. “I think Greg (Rousseau) is coming back this week. That's a big, big deal. I think A.J. (Epenesa) is coming back this week.”

Rousseau practiced during the open portion of Sunday’s session for the first time since he injured his ankle Nov. 6 against the New York Jets. Epenesa worked to the side. The first injury report of the week will come Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“I'm feeling good,” Rousseau said Sunday. “I’m feeling good, for sure. I'm just glad to be back out here. … You get better day by day when you’re coming (back) from injuries. So, I'm just kind of in that process right now, taking it one day at a time.”

Rousseau had five sacks, second-most on the team, in eight games before he was sidelined. His return to practice, in any capacity, was a boost to his teammates.

Ryan O'Halloran: A potential Von Miller timetable and other Bills musings At minimum, Miller will have 16 full days between the injury and the Bills’ Dec. 11 home game against the New York Jets.

“It was good, seeing my boy out there,” Boogie Basham said. “You know, it was kind of lonely out there, a little bit. We’re like Frick and Frack, so we're always together. It was good seeing him out there, laced up. … It’s always a plus, getting a guy back who’s a big contributor to the team.”

The two are also close with Epenesa, who was drafted the year before them. Basham said even when the pals were navigating two of the three being injured, they never let themselves get down. The conversations always focused on what they could accomplish when they were all back to playing.

Basham played 75% of defensive snaps against the Lions, and 65% against the Browns. The second-year pass rusher has picked up a few things from Miller, dating back to the summer.

“He helped me speed rush my angles,” Basham said. “That's the main thing that we worked on this offseason, as well. I feel like that transferred over to this year.”

For Basham, though, a lot of his biggest takeaways from being alongside Miller in practices and meetings have been on the mental side: to never wait for a big moment to come, but to make it happen.

The Bills have emphasized the ways Miller can still help the team behind the scenes, even if he’s not playing. But he also has helped to raise the level of play from his tangible advice.

“When you're around Von, you get exposed to a multitude of tools, if you will, to be able to affect a quarterback, play defensive line, the intricacies of different things as it relates to playing the position,” McDermott said.

Edge rusher Shaq Lawson has played well lately, and he and Mike Love saw increased play time with Rousseau, Epenesa and, eventually, Miller out against Detroit. Inside, DaQuan Jones has been a steady addition.

The defense as a whole held teams to under 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games, something the Bills had not accomplished since the bye. The run-heavy Browns gained just 80 yards on the ground, and the Lions 96. The Bills have done so in part from the defensive tackles holding strong, a trend Oliver believes can continue as they hope to mitigate the loss of Miller.

“The inside four are all healthy, so that just means that our role has to just increase,” Oliver said. “I know we’re banged up on the edges, but all four of us are healthy, so between the four of us, we can get it done.”

Despite struggles, Dane Jackson plays every snap for Bills against Lions The Buffalo Bills’ cornerback was thrown at nine times, allowing six completions for 76 yards, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. Despite his struggles, the Bills stayed with Jackson for all 71 defensive snaps during their 28-25 victory.

Oliver put it into practice last game. His safety, the Bills’ only points in the third quarter, came after Miller had been ruled out. Oliver’s recent dominance has been needed, as injuries on defense have been unrelenting.

During the stretch he missed with an ankle injury, Oliver watched the adjustments Miller made. Now, Oliver believes he can pay it forward.

“When I was down and Phil (Jordan Phillips) was down, Von did the same thing for us,” Oliver said. “He didn’t have the same guys inside, and he made do. So, we might (not) have the same guys outside, but we’ll make do. We’ve got each other’s back.”