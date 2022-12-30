Bills defense knows ball will come out quickly vs. Bengals' Joe Burrow

Making Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hold on to the ball will be a goal for the Buffalo Bills’ defense Monday night.

It likely will be an unachievable goal for long stretches of the night.

Burrow has become great at picking apart defenses with underneath throws.

Burrow ranks second in the NFL in percentage of passes thrown in fewer than 2.5 seconds – 59%, according to Pro Football Focus. Only Tom Brady has a higher percentage of quick passes (61.2%).

Ranking at the top of the get-rid-of-it list isn’t necessarily the objective of every offense.

But it’s a good mode of transportation when you have three outstanding receivers and an excellent receiving back. Someone often is open quickly. That’s the reality for Burrow when he’s throwing for wideouts Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, and runner Joe Mixon.

“He knows where to go with the ball, and he’s really efficient with it,” Bills cornerback Taron Johnson said. “Not only that, he puts the ball in places where only his guys can get it. His accuracy and his decision making are what make him so elite.”

Burrow ranks third in the NFL in completion percentage at 69%. He’s completing a league-best 69.1% on third downs and a league-best 71.1% in the fourth quarter.

Because Cincinnati’s receivers are so good, he tends to see a lot of two-deep coverages. Defenses don’t want to get beaten deep by Chase and Higgins, so there’s room underneath.

Asked why Burrow is so good at finding receivers quickly, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said:

“I would imagine some of it has to do with the emphasis the coaches are putting on getting the ball out. They’ve had some sacks over the year. One of the ways to reduce that is getting the ball out fast and having complementary routes for that.”

The Bengals rank 18th in the NFL in percentage of sacks allowed per pass attempt. They’ve given up 42 sacks.

However, they’ve cut down on their rate of sacks the second half of the season. Cincinnati allowed 29 sacks the first eight games. They have allowed only 10 sacks the past seven games.

“The coaches and the quarterback have done a really good job of adjusting and getting the ball out and then having routes that complement getting the ball out,” Frazier said. “Really smart on their part. We’ve got to do some things to try to combat that.”

As in any game, getting the quarterback in some disadvantageous down-and-distance situations on second and third downs would make Burrow hold the ball and help the pass rush.

“We have to make sure we’re not getting in the same look too often,” Johnson said.

Cincinnati has started the same five offensive linemen in the same positions all 15 games this season.

This will be the first game the Bengals have a different starter on the front five, because right tackle La’el Collins was placed on injured reserve with a torn knee ligament.

The expectation is his replacement will be Hakeem Adeniji, who took Collins’ spot for 64 snaps in the victory over New England last week. The Bengals could turn to practice squad player Isaiah Prince.

Adeniji, a third-year former sixth-round draft pick, saw very limited duty this season before last week’s game. He played almost 800 snaps last season, although all were at right guard, not tackle. He started at guard in the Super Bowl in February and gave up three sacks. Prince is a fourth-year player who has made just six career starts.

The Bills' defense ranks 11th in quarterback sacks with 39 and 16th in sacks per pass attempt faced. Buffalo has nine sacks over the past four games, since Von Miller was lost for the season.