Bills defense back to the physicality they expect in routing of Saints

But on Thursday night, in front of his family, friends and the 69,130 other fans at the Superdome, Oliver got that sweet, elusive sack.

“It felt great,” he said. “They've taken so many away from me... I thought they were going to take that one away because I hit him kind of low and I said, 'Oh well there goes another one.' So just to get one on the board was a monkey off my back. Last week when I got one and it didn't count, I was like, 'Man forget it. I'm not even going to worry about it anymore.' Then lo and behold, I got another one and it counted."

The was a slight caveat: The four-yard sack was officially credited as a split between Oliver and teammate Efe Obada. Just don’t tell that to Oliver.

“Oh, we're going to have to turn that in,” Oliver said. “My first one didn't come in as a half. No, no, no. But that's cool, though. I'm not tripping.”

Addison had the other sack for the Bills defense, a nine-yard loss on third-and-2. He also had a big tackle for loss when the Saints went for it on fourth-and-2.