 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills DE Bryan Cox Jr. posts on social media that he's had successful surgery
0 comments

Bills DE Bryan Cox Jr. posts on social media that he's had successful surgery

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Bills practice Oct. 21 (copy)

Bills defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. (51) appeared in one game for the team during the 2020 season.

 James P. McCoy

Buffalo Bills defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. posted to social media Tuesday that he underwent successful surgery.

Cox, who turns 27 Friday, posted to his Instagram story with a photo of himself in the hospital with the message "pray for me please." About four hours later, he posted another message "out of surgery, everything went well  … appreciate all of the prayers and good vibes sent my way."

Cox left the team's first practice of mandatory minicamp last week after suffering a left leg or foot injury. After being looked at by trainers and head coach Sean McDermott, he was carted off the field. It's unknown, however, whether Tuesday's surgery was related to that injury. It's also unknown how long Cox will be out. The Bills are scheduled to report to training camp in late July.

Cox played in one game for the Bills in 2020, being elevated from the practice squad before the Week 6 game against Kansas City. He finished with one tackle in the loss to the Chiefs before reverting back to the practice squad, where he spent the remainder of the season. 

Cox's agent did not return a message.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Was trading Kemba Walker the right move?

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News