Bills DE Bryan Cox Jr. posts on social media that he's had successful surgery

Buffalo Bills defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. posted to social media Tuesday that he underwent successful surgery.

Cox, who turns 27 Friday, posted to his Instagram story with a photo of himself in the hospital with the message "pray for me please." About four hours later, he posted another message "out of surgery, everything went well … appreciate all of the prayers and good vibes sent my way."

Cox left the team's first practice of mandatory minicamp last week after suffering a left leg or foot injury. After being looked at by trainers and head coach Sean McDermott, he was carted off the field. It's unknown, however, whether Tuesday's surgery was related to that injury. It's also unknown how long Cox will be out. The Bills are scheduled to report to training camp in late July.

Cox played in one game for the Bills in 2020, being elevated from the practice squad before the Week 6 game against Kansas City. He finished with one tackle in the loss to the Chiefs before reverting back to the practice squad, where he spent the remainder of the season.

Cox's agent did not return a message.

