Bills DE A.J. Epenesa still craving more after breakout game

Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was all over the field Sunday in Miami, a booming performance that his coach thinks provides a contrast to his personality.
“Yeah, he is quiet. I don’t think I really know the real A.J. maybe,” Sean McDermott mused Wednesday. “That’ll come out over time as a young guy gets more comfortable opening up in front of the head coach maybe. But I think his guys know him maybe a little more than I do that way.”
Now in his second-year, Epenesa doesn’t think he’s hiding anything from McDermott.
“Man of mystery? I don’t know what he means by that. I feel like I’m a pretty open book,” Epenesa said Wednesday. “Our d-line, they definitely know me. I’m with those guys every day cracking jokes and doing all that stuff. It’s a lot of fun.”
So perhaps some more face time with the coach is in order.
“Yeah, I’ll go and say what’s up to coach McDermott,” he said.
He’s lighthearted about it, and he’s hoping more people will know him soon if his play stays at this level. Whether that’s opening up things on the field for his teammates to get a sack or changing his body, he’ll do what it takes.
Epenesa lost weight after his rookie season, something the team thought would be best as they tried to speed him up. He spent time in Buffalo getting time in the training room and weight room to maximize his offseason. Extra time with Harrison Phillips and Efe Obada also helped tighten a position group that’s already close. Epenesa felt that Sunday after the game, when all of his teammates were rushing to congratulate him.
“They all came over, jumping, hooting and hollering, slapping me on my head, I mean, getting a headache just from that instead of playing the actual game,” he said.
But to get to that moment, what was critical for Epenesa was dropping that weight while working on his speed. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said Monday that it’s led to what the Bills were hoping for.
“That was our hope and our desire when we talked to him about losing weight, that this is what we want to see, more speed,” Frazier said. “Because we felt like he had the athletic ability, but at 280 pounds, we weren't sure that we would get what we wanted at our level, in our scheme and how we do things.
“So dropping that weight and seeing what he did (Sunday) and what he's done through training camp and now through the preseason and then the regular season is exactly what we're hoping for. And there's a lot more good to come.”
Epenesa’s stat line didn’t reflect all the damage he caused. While the defense as a whole combined for six sacks on Dolphins quarterbacks, Epenesa was left without a sack of his own. He was credited with two quarterback hits, but left craving a sack.
“It’s exciting because you do so well and sacks are distributed to the whole team, but it’s also disappointing, just because you get there so many times and you don’t quite get him down,” Epenesa said. “You could be one step, or he throws it right before you get there, or you just miss him. I had a couple just plain old misses. So those are the things I want to cut down on and keep those pressures coming but get him down and get that loss of yardage there.”
He credits a few things: the game plan, the defensive line’s preparation, his own reaching the point of playing without thinking. Now that he’s able to just react, he’s ready to notch his first sack of the season. He had just one last year, along with four quarterback hits as a rookie.
His teammates certainly noticed the breakout game.
“Just a player who's really grown, and he's going to continue to grow into himself and be the best version of himself, the best football player he can be,” safety Jordan Poyer said Wednesday. “That man was a beast out there on Sunday. Hopefully he keeps it going.”
Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei did not practice Wednesday because of a groin injury. He had been hampered by a calf injury, but made his season debut in the victory against Miami.
Injury report
DT Star Lotulelei (groin) did not practice Wednesday. WR Cole Beasley and DE Jerry Hughes had veterans’ rest days. WR Gabriel Davis (ankle), S Micah Hyde (neck) and CB Dane Jackson (knee) were limited. LB Tremaine Edmunds (heat illness), DE Efe Obada (calf) and CB Levi Wallace (knee) were listed on the injury report as full participants.
Roster note
The Bills signed offensive lineman Bobby Hart to the practice squad Wednesday. The open spot came after the Eagles signed Jack Anderson.