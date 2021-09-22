Bills DE A.J. Epenesa still craving more after breakout game

“They all came over, jumping, hooting and hollering, slapping me on my head, I mean, getting a headache just from that instead of playing the actual game,” he said.

But to get to that moment, what was critical for Epenesa was dropping that weight while working on his speed. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said Monday that it’s led to what the Bills were hoping for.

“That was our hope and our desire when we talked to him about losing weight, that this is what we want to see, more speed,” Frazier said. “Because we felt like he had the athletic ability, but at 280 pounds, we weren't sure that we would get what we wanted at our level, in our scheme and how we do things.

“So dropping that weight and seeing what he did (Sunday) and what he's done through training camp and now through the preseason and then the regular season is exactly what we're hoping for. And there's a lot more good to come.”

Epenesa’s stat line didn’t reflect all the damage he caused. While the defense as a whole combined for six sacks on Dolphins quarterbacks, Epenesa was left without a sack of his own. He was credited with two quarterback hits, but left craving a sack.