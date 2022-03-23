 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills DC Leslie Frazier: Von Miller will bring excitement in helping Buffalo reach goals
Bills coaches Carrier and Frasier serve food at City Mission

Mark Carrier, the Bills' player engagement director, and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier serve the men of the Buffalo City Mission, as well as women from Cornerstone Manor.

 John Hickey

When the news that wide receiver Tyreek Hill had been traded from Kansas City to Miami became official, Leslie Frazier was in the middle of something. 

Buffalo’s defensive coordinator, along with other coaches from the Bills staff, was at Buffalo City Mission, serving hot meals to those in need. First, he wanted to confirm the trade was true. 

“One of the guys mentioned it – I thought it was a joke. It’s for real?” Frazier said. “Wow. I would have never guessed that he would have not finished his career as a Chief. … I’m surprised to say the least.”

Fortunately for Frazier, the Bills made big moves of their own this month. Most notably, they brought in standout pass rusher Von Miller.

“Oh, you talk about excitement? Brandon Beane and Sean (McDermott) did a terrific job,” Frazier said. “He's a Hall of Famer as a pass rusher, and he's done a terrific job throughout his career. And now, for him to be able to come to Buffalo and help us to reach our goals as a team, it's exciting, very exciting.”

Since he was the second overall pick of the 2011 draft, Miller has tallied 115.5 regular season sacks. He's been a force in the playoffs as well, and the Bills believe Miller can give the pass rush the boost it needs to bring a title back to Buffalo. 

“We're looking forward to sitting down as a staff and just going through all the different ways we can utilize his talents,” Frazier said. “You want to get this right, because you don't get a chance to coach a guy like this very often.”

