Bills DC Leslie Frazier: Von Miller will bring excitement in helping Buffalo reach goals

When the news that wide receiver Tyreek Hill had been traded from Kansas City to Miami became official, Leslie Frazier was in the middle of something.

Buffalo’s defensive coordinator, along with other coaches from the Bills staff, was at Buffalo City Mission, serving hot meals to those in need. First, he wanted to confirm the trade was true.

“One of the guys mentioned it – I thought it was a joke. It’s for real?” Frazier said. “Wow. I would have never guessed that he would have not finished his career as a Chief. … I’m surprised to say the least.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Fortunately for Frazier, the Bills made big moves of their own this month. Most notably, they brought in standout pass rusher Von Miller.

“Oh, you talk about excitement? Brandon Beane and Sean (McDermott) did a terrific job,” Frazier said. “He's a Hall of Famer as a pass rusher, and he's done a terrific job throughout his career. And now, for him to be able to come to Buffalo and help us to reach our goals as a team, it's exciting, very exciting.”