Bills' DBs banged up; Micah Hyde seeking further consultation

Safety Micah Hyde won’t practice again Thursday and is getting further consultation on the neck injury he suffered Monday night.

Hyde has sought more expert opinion on his injury out of town, a league source told The News.

Bills coach Sean McDermott declined to comment on whether Hyde was with the team on Thursday.

“I’m not going to go there,” he said.

Hyde was injured in the fourth quarter of the game against Tennessee after making what looked like a routine tackle of Robert Woods on a short pass play. Hyde walked off the field and then was carted to the Bills’ locker room.

The fact Hyde has missed both the Wednesday and Thursday practices creates the probability that third-year man Jaquan Johnson will start in his place Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Meanwhile, McDermott said cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), safety Jordan Poyer (foot) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) also will miss practice again Thursday.

Jackson took a big blow to the head and was evaluated at Erie County Medical Center after the game.

It appears the Bills will have to start two rookie cornerbacks, Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam, against the Dolphins.

McDermott said banged-up Bills who will practice to some degree Thursday include defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Tim Settle (calf), tight end Dawson Knox (foot), receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), linebacker Matt Milano (neck) and center Mitch Morse (elbow).

Milano practiced fully Wednesday.

