 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Bills' Dawson Knox says he's 'definitely working to be back' against Chiefs

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Ravens Football

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox fights for yards after a catch during the fourth quarter against Baltimore.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Bills tight end Dawson Knox, who did not play Sunday against the Steelers because of foot and hamstring injuries, said he is “definitely working to be back” for Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Knox did not practice last week and was ruled out for the Steelers game Friday.

In the days leading into the Baltimore game, Knox was listed as limited for all three practice days and was listed as questionable for the game with back and hip injuries. He played 48 snaps (75 of the total) and was targeted six times. He had three receptions for 40 yards.

“It’s just been a little hamstring thing,” Knox said Monday during an appearance on the Team West Herr podcast. “I had a little ankle sprain early this season against the Titans on the right side. Sometimes if you have minor injury it can affect a bunch of things, you start overcompensating on one side.

People are also reading…

“The more I’ve played, the more I’ve learned about the human anatomy and it’s crazy. I’ve seen guys with turf toe on one side that affects their lower back on the other side. Everything is connected. An ankle sprain can lead to a strained hamstring. Hopefully I’ll be back for this one.” 

Knox has 12 catches for 111 yards in four games.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Observations: Bills getting healthier at a good time with Chiefs on tap

Observations: Bills getting healthier at a good time with Chiefs on tap

The trip to Arrowhead Stadium is more than just a Week 6 matchup between two of the AFC’s best teams. Rather, it’s a rematch of what many consider to be the best game ever played – unless you call 716 home – Kansas City’s divisional victory over the Bills in last year’s playoffs.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleveland Browns to acquire linebacker Deion Jones from Atlanta Falcons

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News