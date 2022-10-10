Bills' Dawson Knox says he's 'definitely working to be back' against Chiefs

Bills tight end Dawson Knox, who did not play Sunday against the Steelers because of foot and hamstring injuries, said he is “definitely working to be back” for Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Knox did not practice last week and was ruled out for the Steelers game Friday.

In the days leading into the Baltimore game, Knox was listed as limited for all three practice days and was listed as questionable for the game with back and hip injuries. He played 48 snaps (75 of the total) and was targeted six times. He had three receptions for 40 yards.

“It’s just been a little hamstring thing,” Knox said Monday during an appearance on the Team West Herr podcast. “I had a little ankle sprain early this season against the Titans on the right side. Sometimes if you have minor injury it can affect a bunch of things, you start overcompensating on one side.

“The more I’ve played, the more I’ve learned about the human anatomy and it’s crazy. I’ve seen guys with turf toe on one side that affects their lower back on the other side. Everything is connected. An ankle sprain can lead to a strained hamstring. Hopefully I’ll be back for this one.”

Knox has 12 catches for 111 yards in four games.