Bills' DaQuan Jones says run-stopping comes down to mind over matter

DaQuan Jones has the kind of big frame the Buffalo Bills think will bring stoutness to the middle of their defensive line.

At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Jones is a tad taller and a tad heavier than the man he is replacing, the 6-2½, 310-pound Star Lotulelei.

Yet in Jones’ eyes, size is only part of the equation when it comes to bringing a physical style to stopping the run.

“I feel like it’s all mental,” Jones said. “You get that mindset of knowing what you have to do. Stopping the run is all mental. All the physicality and stuff like that – you can try to be the most physical person in the room and try to go out there and bang, bang, bang. But if you don’t know what’s coming and how to stop it, it’s not going to matter. I think really having the mindset of stopping the run and knowing what’s coming and how to do your job, you do that you’ll be all right.”

Jones, 30, is a ninth-year veteran who has a good track record as a run plugger. He shined on the Tennessee Titans’ defense from 2014 through 2020. Last year he helped a star-studded Carolina defense finish with the No. 2 overall ranking in yards allowed.

It’s hard to make any judgment on the Bills’ run defense development at this stage of the offseason. There’s no hitting in spring practices. The Bills won’t get the pads on until they go to training camp in Rochester next month.

Even then, however, Jones stresses that good run defense is more about developing cohesiveness among all 11 defenders and playing assignment-sound football than brute strength.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“People are different,” Jones said. “People play the game different. I can’t speak for a linebacker or a safety, how he does it. I know for me I’m going to study that film and see what they like to do and what their tendencies are and go from there. Then all I have to do is beat my guy in front of me and make sure a Derrick Henry don’t get his feet running. If you know what’s coming and you beat the guy in front of you, you’ll be all right at stopping the run.”

The Bills ranked 13th in the NFL last year in rushing yards allowed and first in passing yards allowed. They faced the easiest schedule of rushing offenses in the NFL and the second easiest schedule of passing offenses (both based on average yards gained per game by each team’s competition).

There were a couple of noteworthy bad games for the run defense – in home losses against Indianapolis and New England.

“Playing 1-technique, your job is to keep the linebackers free and clean, and I feel I do that at a pretty good level on a very consistent basis,” Jones said. “Hopefully the linebackers will love me a little bit and I can make their job a lot easier.”

The Bills have three new players at defensive tackle, joining 3-technique starter Ed Oliver. Jones and Tim Settle, signed from Washington, will man the 1-technique position. Jordan Phillips, back in Buffalo after two seasons in Arizona, will spell Oliver at the attacking 3-technique spot.

“Being able to get a guy like DaQuan Jones, I mean, having him in there lining up with Ed and Jordan, I think it bodes well for what we're trying to do up front,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said.

The Bills also like to rotate their defensive ends into interior rush positions on passing downs. New star edge rusher Von Miller can play either side of the line. There will be a lot of different front-four combinations once the season starts.

Jones is excited about the possibilities.

“I know everyone’s caring about Von and his signing, but I think we all know who we have in that room and the potential we have when we step on that field,” Jones said. “We’re all excited. We talk about it every day. We just can’t wait to go out there and showcase it.”

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.