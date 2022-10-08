Bills' Dane Jackson, Damar Hamlin take on hometown Steelers

To get where they are today, to eventually ascend, Bills defensive backs Dane Jackson and Damar Hamlin first had to move backwards.

Each step, each rep, backwards, backwards, backwards.

DeWayne Brown, the founder of 2/10ths Speed and Agility, is meticulous about the way he structures his workouts. Brown, a Pittsburgh native himself, has trained dozens of players who have made it to the NFL, with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald headlining the group.

The sessions last about 45 minutes to an hour. After warmups, defensive backs will do just about every single drill backpedaling. They move through cones and ladders. They need to master it to match up with speedy opponents.

“You’ve got to have the footwork to be able to stay with them,” Brown said. “So that’s why we do everything backwards. … When they do it in a game, it’s like elastic. They’ve been doing it so much, their bodies able to move – pop! pop! – quick.”

Hamlin started training with Brown when he was 9. Jackson, one grade ahead of Hamlin, joined shortly after. Both grew up just outside of Pittsburgh, an area that would shape the path that would eventually launch them to Buffalo.

So for years and years, Jackson and Hamlin would come to train, line up and go backwards. After they reached the NFL – Jackson a seventh-round pick of the Bills in 2020, and Hamlin a sixth-round pick in 2021 – they would go back to Pittsburgh to keep training there. They believed in what Brown was doing, and they knew it helped them reach the next level. There was also a deeper purpose: to show the next generation of Pittsburgh athletes they could do the same.

“These are homegrown guys, and that's what makes it so different,” Brown said.

On Sunday, the two Pittsburghers will take the field together again. They’ve known each other since they were kids, and they played in college together at University of Pittsburgh. Jackson and Hamlin call each other brothers, and they’re now in the NFL, on the same team, in the same secondary.

“Everything that we talked about is happening for these guys,” Brown said. “It's like a movie.”

There are plenty of plotlines. Jackson and Hamlin will also face their college teammate, Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Perhaps if the game were in Pittsburgh, the same stadium they played collegiately, it would feel like a bigger moment, to cycle back to the city where it all started. Hamlin, at first, downplays facing his hometown team. It's not that he's forgetting his past. He's just focused on all he's trying to do in Buffalo.

“I know it’s a part of where I’m at in life, so it feels normal, just because this is my reality,” Hamlin said.

But as the second-year safety talks through it, there’s some recognition in real time how rare this is. How much he and Jackson each had to go through to get here. How they now get to move forward together.

“It does feel like … it's bigger than the childhood dream,” Hamlin said. “Coming from where I come from, you always had hope of making it and doing things like this, being able to be a starter and playing on a team (that’s) playing your hometown team.

“But you never – if you haven't seen it done, or if it's not reality around you, it's hard to dream it, envision it. So, I can't even say it was necessarily like a dream. I always had big goals, big plans for myself. But this is kind of a big moment in life for me, honestly. I can’t lie.”

It hits Jackson, a third-year cornerback, on game days. The scarcity of games makes the chance to keep playing alongside Hamlin more notable. The practices, the meetings, the time in the locker room feel routine. But on game days, Jackson will look around and remind Hamlin of it all.

“That’s when you sit down and just soak it all in,” Jackson said. “Like, ‘This is reality.’ ”

Same side of town

Jackson and Hamlin don’t remember the first time they actually met. First, they were just on each other’s radars, the way that can happen in some places.

“We’re both from the same side of town, so it’s small. Families know each other,” Hamlin said. “Like, it's real small, that side of town. So, we knew each other for a very long time.”

Hamlin grew up in McKees Rocks, and Jackson grew up on the West End, just a few miles apart, nestled on the banks of the Ohio River. At a certain point, they took the same field, opponents at the start.

“We used to scrimmage each other in little league,” Jackson said. “Our relationship kind of built from that.”

Even early on, there was mutual respect from knowing all that the other would be up against. Both lost friends to gun violence, both saw classmates and neighbors lose their ways, while Jackson and Hamlin poured into football. To make it to the NFL was more than a professional achievement. It was a way out.

“There’s not a lot of people from our side of town that’s in this position, or even trying to be in this position,” Jackson said. “So, just seeing us both rise, and both have the same end goal, it kind of molded us together.”

The friendship took real root once they ended up on the same team at the University of Pittsburgh, playing under coach Pat Narduzzi.

Jackson and Hamlin lived in the same dorm, Bouquet Gardens, in back-to-back years. Whoever was living there at the time would have the other over. While their performance on the field would eventually get them to the NFL, the smaller moments were also key parts of their college years. Even on Wednesday, they joked about the Bouquet days.

“Just stuff like that, just memories that we’ll never forget about,” Jackson said.

Narduzzi watched as the two developed on the field and did everything they could to carve out their next steps.

“They were late drafted guys that really have been guys that have really beat the odds, in my opinion,” Narduzzi said. “They're both beating the odds and overachieving. … I would say the reason you overachieve is because you have all the other things besides talent. There are some people that have more skill, and may be taller, faster, and all those things. But it comes down to all the off-the-field things, and they've developed in all areas.”

Narduzzi and Bills coach Sean McDermott have known each other for years. When Narduzzi was at Michigan State and McDermott was with the Eagles, McDermott came to visit the Spartans program. Narduzzi said the two will text back and forth after wins from time to time.

Narduzzi wants his players to leave Pittsburgh ready for all that life will throw at them. He thinks that McDermott saw that, along with how prepared players were from a football standpoint.

“He got a feel for our defensive backs and how they're coached and how they fit into their system,” Narduzzi said. “I think he knows if he gets one from us, and it's gonna be a good one.”

It’s no secret that the Bills look for certain character traits in their players, too. To match the culture of the city they play for.

Jackson and Hamlin both fit that mold. It comes in part from Pittsburgh.

“That's kind of how those two have grown up in this mentality of this city,” Narduzzi said. “I haven't spent a lot of time in Buffalo, but I would imagine another tough city up there. Pittsburgh is a tough city, tough people, and it takes tough people to come out of this place and be successful. Those two, they’ve won the toughness award.”

'You never see one without the other'

Hamlin is expecting “a good bit” of family and friends to make it to Buffalo for the game on Sunday, but he may be without a few of his biggest supporters.

“My mom and dad kind of got a dilemma, because my brother’s got a playoff game back at home,” Hamlin said. “So, I don’t think my dad will make it.”

Hamlin’s brother, Damir, is 7. But their dad is the coach, and Damir’s game, while perhaps a slightly lower caliber of play than an NFL matchup, is also on Sunday.

“That’s what happens when you’ve got two kids,” Hamlin said.

He’s not bothered by it. Growing up, Hamlin saw all his parents, Mario and Nina, did to give him opportunities. These days, Hamlin and Jackson both give back to the community that raised them.

Around the Bills locker room, Hamlin’s and Jackson’s friendship is on display.

“Obviously, two Pitt boys. You never see one without the other,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “They're always together, just some Pitt boys. So, I'd say it’s extremely cool.”

Week 4 in Baltimore marked the first time Jackson and Hamlin both started in the same game at the NFL level.

Hamlin had gotten his first career start the week before, with the Bills missing both Poyer and Micah Hyde, while Jackson was still working back from a neck injury he sustained Week 2. Hamlin had half a sack, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and four tackles in his first start. He had eight tackles the next week.

“Aww, that’s my guy,” Jackson said after the Ravens game. “I knew he was gonna step up, I knew he was gonna be comfortable out there. He put in a lot of work, put in a lot of reps, so I’m just happy he got out there and got to rock.”

Bills rule out Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox against Steelers; Tremaine Edmunds is questionable Poyer is battling an injury to his ribs, and Knox is dealing with foot and hamstring issues. Neither has practiced this week.

Around the team, the Bills are able to recognize how special Jackson’s and Hamlin’s interwoven journeys are.

“It's awesome,” Poyer said. “I mean, that'd be a crazy experience – playing college with your best bud, and then coming to the league and playing with your best bud. It almost kind of reminds me of Micah and I. Obviously, we didn't go to college together, but playing here for six years now – it’s extremely cool to just play alongside somebody that you played with a long time.”

Poyer and Hyde have started 79 regular-season and seven playoff games together. Even with college, Jackson and Hamlin trail that by a bit, and of course, they are playing cornerback and safety, instead of fully in tandem. But the two still feel their long-standing friendship gives them more than just a charming story. It makes them – and the Bills – better on the field.

As the Bills have navigated a slew of injuries, that deep rapport and its translation to the field are welcome.

Hamlin can easily pick up on Jackson’s body language.

“That’s just natural communication – just being able to communicate with one another without even saying much,” Hamlin said. “I know how to play off of him and knowing his body movements and what he’s about to do.

Jackson points to the trust factor.

“When you’re on the field together, and you know what y’all have been through off the field, it amounts to a lot more,” Jackson said.

The relationship runs especially deep for Jackson and Hamlin, but the secondary as a whole is tight knit.

“That brotherhood that you build to where it comes down to the fourth quarter, it's like you’re looking at your brothers like, ‘Hey, let's do this,’ ” Poyer said. “You fight for your brothers out there. I feel like our defense is extremely close.”

That tightness should help the team keep pushing forward. But on Sunday, Hamlin and Jackson will once again take a moment to look back.

“It’s definitely meaningful,” Jackson said. “Even when (Hamlin) wasn’t starting, he was playing special teams and stuff, he’s still sitting next to me on the bench. And we’re still thinking the same thing.”