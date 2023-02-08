PHOENIX – In December 2020, Damar Hamlin’s goals were humble, but they were indicative of who he was at his core and who he would continue to be.

Two years later, the community work he had been doing quietly was thrust into the spotlight. People across the country were driven to donate, following his frightening cardiac arrest Jan. 2 on the field in Cincinnati. And now, his efforts have taken center stage ahead of the Super Bowl.

On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills safety was named the 2023 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award winner. The award is the highest honor the NFL Players Association can bestow upon a player and is determined by a leaguewide vote.

Hamlin, who accepted his award in person and gave a brief acceptance speech, will receive an additional $100,000 donation from the NFLPA for his foundation.

Hamlin attended the Bills' divisional game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was in the locker room before the game, and he has spoken in videos on social media since Jan. 28. Wednesday marked his first in-person public comments since the incident.

His parents, Mario and Nina, joined him on stage at the Phoenix Convention Center.

"One of my favorite quotes: 'It's a blessing to be a blessing,' " Hamlin said. "With that being said, I plan to never take this position for granted, and always have an urgent approach in making a difference in the community – where I come from and also in communities across the world."

In 2020, Hamlin, still in college at Pittsburgh, started a GoFundMe with a goal of $2,500 to give back in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pa. He started his foundation, Chasing M’s, to continue that work with toy drives, children’s camps and back-to-school drives.

"Giving back to my community has always been a big part of who I am," Hamlin said. "I'm thankful to my father, who's right here behind me. Growing up, just watching him do community days in our community, and I just always was waiting on my time when it came."

NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith announced the award, first explaining Page's legacy. Page, 77, is a former NFLPA Executive Committee member, Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Smith then recounted Hamlin's journey, and said that Hamlin encapsulates "the spirit, the love, the joy, the fraternity of people who play this game."

Whether Hamlin returns to play has yet to be determined, as his recovery is still ongoing, and his health is the priority.

“Damar’s recovery has been remarkable, but any decision about his football future will be made by Damar and his family," Smith said in a statement Wednesday night to The Buffalo News. "Obviously, any decision and message about his return to football will come from him on his own time."

Hamlin began by thanking God for being able to be there and commending his fellow nominees. He was one of five finalists, joining Jonathan Jones (New England), Charles Leno Jr. (Washington), Darren Waller (Las Vegas) and Devin White (Tampa Bay). Each of the finalists was a weekly award winner and was awarded an initial $10,000 from the NFLPA.

When Hamlin was named the Week 18 Community MVP, the NFLPA noted how while the donations to his 2020 GoFundMe had swelled after his cardiac arrest – now past $9 million – Hamlin’s dedication to his hometown had long predated that.

“Along the way, people have come to know Hamlin for who he really is,” the NFLPA said in a statement, “A fighter; a devoted family member, friend and teammate; a servant leader who has impacted hundreds of kids in his hometown of Pittsburgh; and now, the Week 18 NFLPA Community MVP.”

Explainer: Damar Hamlin's foundation has much to do after garnering $8.7 million in donations With more than $8.7 million in donations pouring in from roughly 245,000 donors since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati, the Chasing M's Foundation has taken on an unimagined scale.

A few weeks later, when Hamlin spoke publicly for the first time since his on-field emergency by way of a video posted to social media, he was thrilled to say how he knows his impact can now reach so much further.

"I'm so excited for the things that I have planned in the future for these kids – all across the country now," Hamlin said in the video. “While I'm so thankful to everybody, I know that it isn't enough just to be thankful. … This is just the beginning of the impact that I wanted to have on the world. And with God's guidance, I will continue to do wonderful and great things.”

About an hour before Hamlin's award was announced, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell gave his Super Bowl press conference. In addressing Hamlin's on-field emergency, he highlighted the preparation and expertise of the medical professionals and athletic training staff at Paycor Stadium that night.

"We always look to see what we can learn from any experience," Goodell said. "Really, the thing that I'm most proud about in that case was all the work that went into it prior to that happening. We have 30 medical professionals already on the sidelines. We practice and rehearse the actual drills for that exact type of circumstance. We have the best of the best on the field, including expertise that (was) critical in that moment.

"And so, I told the owners later that week that the work that they have invested in by bringing in these great professionals, by bringing the best of the best, did contribute to saving a young man's life, and I'm incredibly proud of that."