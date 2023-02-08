PHOENIX – In December 2020, Damar Hamlin’s goals were humble, but they were indicative of who he was at his core and who he would continue to be.

Two years later, the community work he had been doing quietly was thrust into the spotlight following his frightening cardiac arrest Jan. 2 on the field in Cincinnati. And now, his efforts took center stage ahead of the Super Bowl.

On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills safety was named the 2023 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award winner. The award is the highest honor that the NFL Players Association can bestow upon a player and is determined by a leaguewide vote.

Hamlin, who attended the ceremony, will receive an additional $100,000 donation, from the NFLPA, for his foundation.

In 2020, Hamlin, still in college at Pittsburgh, started a GoFundMe with a goal of $2,500 to give back in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pa. He started his foundation, Chasing M’s, to continue that work with toy drives, kids’ camps and back-to-school drives.

The Buffalo Bills safety was one of five finalists, joining Jonathan Jones (New England), Charles Leno Jr. (Washington), Darren Waller (Las Vegas) and Devin White (Tampa Bay). Each of the finalists was a weekly award winner and awarded an initial $10,000 from the NFLPA.

When Hamlin was named the Week 18 Community MVP, the NFLPA noted how while the donations to his 2020 GoFundMe had swelled after his cardiac arrest – now past $9 million – Hamlin’s dedication to his hometown had long predated that.

“Along the way, people have come to know Hamlin for who he really is,” the NFLPA said in a statement, “A fighter; a devoted family member, friend and teammate; a servant leader who has impacted hundreds of kids in his hometown of Pittsburgh; and now, the Week 18 NFLPA Community MVP.”

A few weeks later, when Hamlin spoke publicly for the first time since his on-field emergency by way of a video posted to social media, he was thrilled to say how he knows his impact can now reach so much further.

"I'm so excited for the things that I have planned in the future for these kids – all across the country now," Hamlin said in the video. “While I'm so thankful to everybody, I know that it isn't enough just to be thankful. … This is just the beginning of the impact that I wanted to have on the world. And with God's guidance, I will continue to do wonderful and great things.”

