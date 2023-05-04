Tight end Dalton Kincaid, the Bills' first-round draft pick, is among 45 players selected for the NFL Players Rookie Premiere's Class of 2023.
The event, in its 27th year, is scheduled May 18-21 in Los Angeles. It provides a chance for players to meet with potential sponsors, get photographed for rookie trading cards, gather information about marketing and business opportunities, and hear from NFLPA leadership. This is the first major business and marketing event featuring players just selected in the NFL draft.
The invitees tend to be players on offense selected in early rounds. Kincaid, chosen at No. 25 out of Utah, fits that description.
Here is the full invite list, according to the NFL Network.
The NFL Players Association invited 45 players to its annual NFL Players Rookie Premiere event May 18-21 in L.A. The full list, from an NFL Management Council memo to clubs: pic.twitter.com/L5S63owkkX— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 4, 2023
