Bills create $5 million more in salary cap space with Matt Milano restructure

The Buffalo Bills have restructured the contract of linebacker Matt Milano to create $5.17 of cap space for the 2022 season. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.

Milano base salary is $7.5 million.

Milano previously was going to count $9.97 million against the salary cap. Now, he will count $4.79 million, according to Spotrac.com. The Bills took the base salary Milano was due to receive – $7.5 million – and converted most of it to bonus money, spread out over the three remaining years of his contract.

Milano signed a four-year contract with the Bills a year ago that was worth at total of $41.5 million. Milano is entering his sixth NFL season and is only 27 years old. He turns 28 in July. The restructuring gives Milano cap hits of $13 million in each of the last two years of his deal, 2023 and 2024.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.