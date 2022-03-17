 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills create $5 million more in salary cap space with Matt Milano restructure
Bills create $5 million more in salary cap space with Matt Milano restructure

Bills Colts pregame

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills have restructured the contract of linebacker Matt Milano to create $5.17 of cap space for the 2022 season. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.

Milano base salary is $7.5 million.

Milano previously was going to count $9.97 million against the salary cap. Now, he will count $4.79 million, according to Spotrac.com. The Bills took the base salary Milano was due to receive – $7.5 million – and converted most of it to bonus money, spread out over the three remaining years of his contract.

Milano signed a four-year contract with the Bills a year ago that was worth at total of $41.5 million. Milano is entering his sixth NFL season and is only 27 years old. He turns 28 in July. The restructuring gives Milano cap hits of $13 million in each of the last two years of his deal, 2023 and 2024.

Tags

