Bills create $5 million more in salary cap space with Matt Milano restructure

The Buffalo Bills have restructured the contract of linebacker Matt Milano to create $5.17 of cap space for the 2022 season. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.
Milano base salary is $7.5 million.
Milano previously was going to count $9.97 million against the salary cap. Now, he will count $4.79 million, according to Spotrac.com. The Bills took the base salary Milano was due to receive – $7.5 million – and converted most of it to bonus money, spread out over the three remaining years of his contract.
Milano signed a four-year contract with the Bills a year ago that was worth at total of $41.5 million. Milano is entering his sixth NFL season and is only 27 years old. He turns 28 in July. The restructuring gives Milano cap hits of $13 million in each of the last two years of his deal, 2023 and 2024.
[BN] Blitz Daily Updates
Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL.
Mark Gaughan
Bills/NFL writer
Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.