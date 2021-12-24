Bills' Covid outbreak grows as Gabriel Davis, Cody Ford are latest to go on NFL's reserve list

• Two PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests that are either negative or produce a cycle threshold (CT) value of 35 or greater. A person's CT value measures his or viral load, which, in turn, can tell whether that person is contagious, even if, in some cases, he would still test positive on a traditional test.

"I think it’ll be individually decided on who it is, and how much time they really need, how long they’ve been out," McDermott said when asked about how much practice time a player might need before being able to get back in the lineup after coming off the Covid list. "The health and safety of the players, or coach for that matter at this point, is the most important piece. And so I use our medical team, Nate Breske, and our training staff for that. And then once we get through kind of that filter, if you will, then it’s 'Hey, what do we need on the field for us? And are they ready to perform?' "