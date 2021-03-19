Bills cover a base by signing TE Jacob Hollister, college teammate of Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills have found themselves a tight end.
He is not Philadelphia’s Zack Ertz, who's on the trade market. He does not come with game-breaking credentials.
He is versatile. He has shown some flashes of productivity. And he’s very familiar with Josh Allen.
The Bills signed Seattle free agent Jacob Hollister to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.
Hollister, 6-foot-3 5/8 and 245 pounds, was the starting tight end at the University of Wyoming in Allen's first year as a college starter, 2016.
Hollister gives the Bills a veteran No. 2 tight end to starter Dawson Knox with plenty of game experience. He has played in 50 games over four NFL seasons, started 10 and caught 66 passes.
The Bills prefer tight ends who can block to one-dimensional tight ends who largely play split out in the slot.
Hollister, 27, plays in-line, next to a tackle or in the slot, and is a capable blocker. He also was used as an H-back in the backfield, like a fullback, on 29 plays for Seattle last season. He also was a core special teams player for Seattle.
The signing does not necessarily take the Bills out of the bidding for Ertz, should the Eagles become more eager to deal the 30-year-old veteran. It doesn't take the Bills out of the tight end market in the draft.
However, it covers a base in free agency, which Bills general manager Brandon Beane likes to do. If an Ertz deal never materializes, the Bills will not be forced into reaching for a tight end early in the draft, if an ideal option is not available when they pick.
Hollister produced promising results as Seattle’s starting tight end in 2019, catching 41 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns. The catches and yards totals both ranked third among Seattle receivers.
In 2020, however, Hollister’s playing time was reduced because the Seahawks signed veteran Greg Olsen, and backup Will Dissly returned from injury. Hollister went from playing 50% of the offensive snaps in 2019 to 36% in 2020. He caught 25 passes for 209 yards and three TDs.
Hollister entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie and played his first two seasons with New England. He saw only brief duty on offense, catching four passes each season for the Patriots.
Hollister was Wyoming's third-leading receiver in the 2016 season. He caught 32 passes from Allen for 515 yards and seven touchdowns that year.
The Bills have two other tight ends on the roster – Tommy Sweeney, who missed last year due to complications from Covid-19, and former undrafted Nate Becker.