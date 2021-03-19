Bills cover a base by signing TE Jacob Hollister, college teammate of Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills have found themselves a tight end.

He is not Philadelphia’s Zack Ertz, who's on the trade market. He does not come with game-breaking credentials.

He is versatile. He has shown some flashes of productivity. And he’s very familiar with Josh Allen.

The Bills signed Seattle free agent Jacob Hollister to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Hollister, 6-foot-3 5/8 and 245 pounds, was the starting tight end at the University of Wyoming in Allen's first year as a college starter, 2016.

Hollister gives the Bills a veteran No. 2 tight end to starter Dawson Knox with plenty of game experience. He has played in 50 games over four NFL seasons, started 10 and caught 66 passes.

The Bills prefer tight ends who can block to one-dimensional tight ends who largely play split out in the slot.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Hollister, 27, plays in-line, next to a tackle or in the slot, and is a capable blocker. He also was used as an H-back in the backfield, like a fullback, on 29 plays for Seattle last season. He also was a core special teams player for Seattle.