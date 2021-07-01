Bills count on Stefon Diggs' 'dog mentality' to meet challenge of strong encore

This is the first in a series of key questions facing the Buffalo Bills as they prepare for training camp. This installment: What can Stefon Diggs do for an encore?
Now, for Stefon Diggs' next act.
It's reasonable to wonder if one of the most transformative trade acquisitions in Buffalo Bills history can replicate anything resembling his dominant performance in 2020.
Diggs led the NFL in receptions, with 127, and receiving yards, with 1,535. He provided the spark that allowed Josh Allen to set single-season franchise records for passing yards (4,544), touchdown passes (37), completions (396), 300-yard passing games (eight) and total yards (4,987, including 12 receiving).
That dynamic passing attack was the driving force behind the Bills' 13-3 record, their first AFC East championship since 1995 and first appearance in the conference title game since 1993.
“I’ve got a lot more work to do from now to training camp, so that’s what I’m focused on. I’m trying to get better and be the best that I can,” Edmunds said.
The question is, can Diggs make the same impact he did after the Bills acquired him in a trade last year with the Minnesota Vikings?
With months to study every route Diggs ran and each catch he made last season, opposing defensive coordinators should intensify their focus on significantly reducing the damage he does in 2021.
The Bills are counting on Diggs' attitude and commitment to do the most to overcome that challenge. Videos of his offseason workouts and route running posted on social media show he's not resting on his career year.
"He's got the right mindset that we covet here for players that we bring in," Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll told reporters. "I know that he feels the same way, not to speak for Stef, but he's a grinder, he's a worker. He's out there and he is busting his hump to try to improve at his craft.
"Diggs has got that dog mentality. He's not looking at what he did in the past year. He's just looking to get better this year and try to live up to his own expectations. And that's all that we can ask of any of the players and the coaches. We have expectations and standards here that we set within our walls and that's what we're going to try to achieve. Anything outside of that, that's up for everybody else to look at."
Stefon Diggs is adding to his route running repertoireMercy.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/g5VrQfPXs4— Dan Fetes (@danfetes) April 13, 2021
When Dion Dawkins uses his forum as an NFL player to help draw awareness to criminal justice reform, he sees more than a cause steadily gaining support from all levels of the league.
There will be plenty of outside eyes scrutinizing what the Bills do in the 2021 season.
That's what happens when you fall one game short of the Super Bowl. That's what happens when there's wide-spread expectation of going the distance this time and bringing home a first Lombardi Trophy.
Support Local Journalism
Fulfilling it likely will largely depend on whether Diggs can be the same player he was last season ... or at least come close to that.
However, his totals for receptions and receiving yards tell only part of what made Diggs among the most impactful receivers ever to wear a Bills uniform.
Consider:
Let’s get right to Part 2 of Jay Skurski's Bills Mailbag.
• Diggs caught at least six passes in an NFL-record 18 games. His least productive outing came when he had four receptions on six targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in a 35-32 victory against the Los Angeles Rams and their standout cornerback, Jalen Ramsey, who Diggs beat for a score.
• The Bills left no doubt about their basic formula for winning games last season. Per the analytics website Pro Football Focus, Diggs was the league's most targeted receiver in the regular season (162) and postseason (32).
• Diggs was one of only six players with double-digit targets through the final nine games last year, according to PFF. The others were Davante Adams of the Los Vegas Raiders, Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers, Diontae Johnson of the Pittsburgh Steelers, DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Whether that changes in 2021 is anyone's guess.
Defenses could force Allen to go toward his other targets more often. Allen's other targets could also do their part to warrant him to look their way more often. Even with Cole Beasley making noises about not wanting a Covid-19 vaccine and escalating his objection to the level of being willing to retire, the Bills seem to have some solid alternatives at receiver.
Jay Skurski answers all of your Buffalo Bills questions in the latest edition of the Bills Mailbag.
Free-agent addition Emmanuel Sanders has the talent and experience to provide an upgrade over the receiver he replaced, John Brown.
"I think we're all excited to have Emmanuel," Daboll said. "He provides great veteran presence, he's flexible in terms of being able to play inside and outside. ... Just getting to know Emmanuel these last months, he's got a really good football mind, he's an instinctive player. We'll give him as much as he can handle, which to this point he's been able to handle all the different spots that we put him in. "
Gabe Davis did enough as a rookie to create a great deal of promise of a strong second season. Isaiah McKenzie and Isaiah Hodgins also have a chance to make a meaningful contribution.
The Bills could still seek an upgrade at tight end, but in the meantime, they are counting on Dawson Knox to bounce back from a disappointing 2020 season and looking for free-agent signee Jacob Hollister, Allen's former Wyoming teammate, to improve the depth at the position.
But when it comes to Diggs or any other aspect of the Bills' offense, don't look for Daboll to do much in the way of public projecting.
"We're just trying to live in the moment here and be as good as we can be each day here, not to look too far ahead, and make sure that our chemistry is right between the quarterback and receivers that we have, and tight ends," Daboll said. "(It's about) having the right mindset of being ready, being competitive and being humble about where we're at, what we need to do. But we have a long, long way to go before we start playing real games and a lot of work that needs to be done and a lot of improvement in a lot of areas to try to keep on climbing, and that's our goal."