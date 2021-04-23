Bills could draft Notre Dame star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as insurance for Matt Milano

“I’ve played a lot of positions,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “In terms of NFL teams, I’ve been hearing a lot of linebacker primarily. For me, the closer to the ball I am, I’m happy. As a competitor, I want to find something that gives me an edge, and the closer to the ball I think is an advantage for me. I’ve heard dual positions as well in sub packages, third down.”

The analytics website Pro Football Focus awarded Owusu-Koramoah with the second-highest coverage grade in the slot of any player in college football last season.

“I think that’s something I excel at in terms of coverage on tight ends, on slots, in terms of zone drops and getting my eyes back and finding the routes and ultimately closing them off,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “I think that’s something I bring to a team. In terms of being able to dissect a play and really being able to get from Point A to Point B – or as I say Point A to Point E because there’s a lot of things you’ve got to get through to get to the play as the linebacker. I think that’s where my strength lies in terms of my transition to the NFL.”