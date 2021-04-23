Bills could draft Notre Dame star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as insurance for Matt Milano

This is the fourth in a series profiling players the Bills could select in the April 29-May 1 NFL draft.
Late last season, Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich gushed about weakside linebacker Matt Milano, citing the former fifth-round draft pick’s speed, range, power, intelligence, instincts and professionalism, and how he’d developed into one of the best linebackers in the NFL.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could end up being even better.
“He is nothing but a consistent, all-around player,” ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said about the Notre Dame linebacker. “I mean, you watch him cover, you watch him play the outside, make plays in space … get into the backfield. He's smart. Some of the tackles he made in one-on-one, open-field situations were remarkable. I haven't seen a lot of that in recent years. He did it.”
The dynamic 6-foot-1½, 221-pound Owusu-Koramoah – like Milano – played safety earlier in his career and is considered undersized to play linebacker in the NFL. But he’s a smart, ferocious tackler and regarded as one of the best pure football players in the 2021 NFL draft, a “tweener” with a rare combination of speed, physicality and play-making ability.
“JOK” starred in the “rover” role at Notre Dame, where he lined up in the slot more often than in the box and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker last season. The redshirt junior also was named a first-team Associated Press All-American and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year after recording 62 tackles, a team-high 11 tackles for loss, 1½ sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception and three pass breakups in 12 starts.
The Bills may have to trade up to draft Owusu-Koramoah, who isn’t likely to last until the 30th overall pick in the first round, but he has the skillset to thrive in Buffalo’s zone-heavy defensive scheme, in which linebackers are critical in pass coverage.
“I have spoken to the Bills,” Owusu-Koramoah said at Notre Dame’s pro day on March 31. “Crazy organization – crazy as in good. Exciting organization, exciting defense, fast, speedy, physical. That’s just a program that I would fit perfectly into. There’s a lot of defenses like that. But as you look at the Bills, they’re a talented team, talented defense, young defense that’s looking to fly around. I think that would be a great fit.”
Buffalo doesn’t necessarily need a starting weakside linebacker.
The Bills often line up in a nickel defense with two linebackers on the field, and in March signed Milano to a four-year, $44 million contract with $24 million guaranteed, locking up a homegrown talent who’s been critical to the team’s success.
Buffalo lost just once with Milano in the lineup last season – the AFC Championship Game – but his durability has been a concern. Milano has missed 11 career games because of injuries and six games with hamstring and pectoral injuries last season.
Owusu-Koramoah missed much of his redshirt freshman year with a foot injury. But he’s been durable the past two seasons, racking up 142 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, an interception, seven pass breakups, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a touchdown in 25 games.
“I’ve played a lot of positions,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “In terms of NFL teams, I’ve been hearing a lot of linebacker primarily. For me, the closer to the ball I am, I’m happy. As a competitor, I want to find something that gives me an edge, and the closer to the ball I think is an advantage for me. I’ve heard dual positions as well in sub packages, third down.”
The analytics website Pro Football Focus awarded Owusu-Koramoah with the second-highest coverage grade in the slot of any player in college football last season.
“I think that’s something I excel at in terms of coverage on tight ends, on slots, in terms of zone drops and getting my eyes back and finding the routes and ultimately closing them off,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “I think that’s something I bring to a team. In terms of being able to dissect a play and really being able to get from Point A to Point B – or as I say Point A to Point E because there’s a lot of things you’ve got to get through to get to the play as the linebacker. I think that’s where my strength lies in terms of my transition to the NFL.”
Owusu-Koramoah could get playing time in the Bills’ 4-3 base defense, play safety or slot corner when the team lines up in a “big nickel,” serve as a stellar insurance policy should Milano miss further time with injuries and develop behind the veteran without the pressure of starting as a rookie.
Milano’s contract gives the Bills a potential out during the 2023 offseason, when a release would cost the Bills just $3.5 million in dead cap space and Owusu-Koramoah could step into the starting job.
"Just his ability to just run and chase and make plays, as much as you're in sub defense nowadays, to me, he's somebody that's just going to be a fun toy for whoever picks him for however you want to deploy him," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said during a conference call with reporters.
"You can use him as more of a blitzer one week, turn around, ask him to cover tight ends the next week, turn around ask him just be a force player the next. Positionless football is where we're headed. I think you break the huddle and you don't know where guys are going, what they're doing. It makes things challenging on a quarterback, and he's kind of one of those chess pieces."