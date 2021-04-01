Bills could benefit from rush to take offensive tackles in NFL draft

Offensive tackle will be a position to watch for Buffalo Bills fans on the first day of the NFL draft.

It’s not because the Bills are taking one. They’re not, in the wake of the major re-signing of starting right tackle Daryl Williams just before free agency last month.

However, offensive tackle should be a desired position in the latter part of the first round and early part of the second. A small run on tackles could bump a player down to the Bills’ 30th pick at one of their positions of need. Or there could be an opportunity for the Bills to trade down from 30th if a tackle-needy team wants to jump into the end of the first round.

One of the prime tackle prospects for the late first round showed his athleticism at the Oklahoma State pro day on Thursday.

Tevin Jenkins measured 6 feet, 6 inches and 317 pounds and lifted 225 pounds 36 times, tied for the most so far among tackles in the 2021 draft. He also posted athletic numbers in the 40-yard dash (5.01 seconds) and the vertical jump (32.5 inches).

“I’d be shocked if he’s there in the second round after what he did today,” said Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy.