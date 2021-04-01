Bills could benefit from rush to take offensive tackles in NFL draft

Offensive tackle will be a position to watch for Buffalo Bills fans on the first day of the NFL draft.
It’s not because the Bills are taking one. They’re not, in the wake of the major re-signing of starting right tackle Daryl Williams just before free agency last month.
However, offensive tackle should be a desired position in the latter part of the first round and early part of the second. A small run on tackles could bump a player down to the Bills’ 30th pick at one of their positions of need. Or there could be an opportunity for the Bills to trade down from 30th if a tackle-needy team wants to jump into the end of the first round.
One of the prime tackle prospects for the late first round showed his athleticism at the Oklahoma State pro day on Thursday.
Tevin Jenkins measured 6 feet, 6 inches and 317 pounds and lifted 225 pounds 36 times, tied for the most so far among tackles in the 2021 draft. He also posted athletic numbers in the 40-yard dash (5.01 seconds) and the vertical jump (32.5 inches).
“I’d be shocked if he’s there in the second round after what he did today,” said Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy.
Before the signing of Williams, some draft analysts were targeting Jenkins for Buffalo. He’s favored by most analysts to get into the first round. ESPN’s Todd McShay has Jenkins going 25th. NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah ranks Jenkins 34th overall on his prospect list. CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso has him going 20th.
Jenkins made 35 career starts, 26 at right tackle. He’s known for his feisty demeanor.
“Tough, physical, nasty,” Jenkins said, before adding an expletive, in describing himself to reporters on a conference call Thursday. “A dude who does not shy away from hits. A dude's who is going to bust” his butt.
“He has just scratched the surface for what he can do,” Gundy said. “He didn’t in my opinion get serious about football until about a year and a half ago. So the future is bright for Tevin if he makes that decision, which I’m sure he will.”
The top two tackles in the draft are Oregon’s Penei Sewell and Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater, and both could be top-15 picks. Most rate Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw slightly ahead of Jenkins.
Those may be the only tackles drafted in the first round.
But Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg and Michigan’s Jalen Mayfield are rated somewhere between 25 and 40 on most draft analysts’ boards. North Dakota State’s Dillon Radunz and Alabama’s Alex Leatherwood could get consideration early in the second round, too.
That could create some demand for a pick at the end of the first round. Another factor in the market for tackles is that Kansas City, picking 31st, has lost both of its starting tackles from last season. It’s a prime position of need for the Chiefs, which might cause them to move up a few spots.
The Bills don’t even have a glaring need for a backup tackle, although they could take one later in the draft. Buffalo signed Bobby Hart from Cincinnati this week. He’s expected to compete with returnee Ryan Bates for the swing tackle job. The versatile Bates has proven to be a capable backup the past two seasons.
The more tackles taken in the top 29 picks, the better for the Bills.