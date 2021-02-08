 Skip to main content
Bills could be attractive opponent for Super Bowl champion Bucs in 2021 NFL season opener
Bills could be attractive opponent for Super Bowl champion Bucs in 2021 NFL season opener

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, right, and tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrate the Buccaneers' victory Sunday in Super Bowl LV. 

 Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

We know the 2021 NFL regular season will begin Sept. 9 at Raymond James Stadium.

What we don't know is who the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play. 

The Buffalo Bills are an option for that game, with a scheduled trip to Tampa Bay on the schedule next season. At least according to several fans on social media during the Bucs' 31-9 Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the Bills would make for an attractive matchup in the kickoff game of the 2021 season. 

The reasoning is sound. As one of the NFL's final four teams, the Bills are on the short list of Super Bowl contenders entering 2021. Quarterback Josh Allen is a rising star, and a matchup against Tom Brady would hold some level of national appeal. 

The rest of the Bucs' home schedule includes games against Atlanta, Carolina, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, New Orleans and the New York Giants. The Saints could be an option as a playoff rematch, particularly if former Bucs quarterback James Winston replaces the expected-to-retire Drew Brees as New Orleans' starter. The Cowboys would also probably be under consideration, given that they are always a draw for national TV.

In terms of competitiveness and the potential for a Super Bowl LVI preview, however, the Bills would seem to check every box.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

