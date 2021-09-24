 Skip to main content
Bills' cornerbacks Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson listed as questionable
  • Updated
Photos from Buffalo Bills training camp (copy)

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Cornerbacks Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington. 

Both are dealing with knee issues and both were listed as full participants in Friday's practice. 

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei was a full participant Friday after not practicing Wednesday and being limited Thursday. 

Coach Sean McDermott said Lotulelei suffered a groin injury during warmups last Sunday before the victory against the Dolphins and "gutted through" to play. 

Stefon Diggs did not practice Friday on a veteran rest day and safety Siran Neal missed practice for personal reasons. 

Everyone else on the Bills' practice report was a full participant, including wide receiver Gabe Davis, who had been limited the previous two days with an ankle injury, and safety Micah Hyde, who had been limited with a neck injury. 

