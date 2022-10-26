Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White will not play against Green Bay

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White will not play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday.
White has not been activated off the physically unable to perform list. The Bills started his 21-day clock on Oct. 12.
"He will play when he is ready," McDermott said. "We have confidence in Tre and confidence in our medical staff. ...
"At the right time, he'll be back and right now everybody is taking it one day at a time."
White has been sidelined since he tore his ACL last November in New Orleans. McDermott said White is on the same schedule on the team and is out of the rehab phase.
"His energy is infectious," McDermott said. "Great to have his energy around our football team. He does such a great job influencing youg members of our team, of our defense and of the secondary."
Without getting into specifics, McDermott said, "I think we're in a good spot."
Tackle Spencer Brown will not practice, and neither will Taiwan Jones. Brown suffered an ankle injury against the Chiefs and left the game in the second quarter, but did return.
Wide receiver -- and Aaron Rodgers favorite -- Jake Kumerow will practice.
