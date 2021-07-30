Bills cornerback Levi Wallace embraces competition – again

So they push each other, and they look for ways the other can improve. Walking off the field Friday, Wallace said he and Jackson were talking about Jackson’s off-man coverage. Coming from Alabama and Pittsburgh, respectively, both are used to playing more press.

Wallace said his off coverage is where he’s developed the most over the years, in large part from watching teammate Tre’Davious White and his patient approach.

“He's the best off-coverage corner I've ever seen in my life,” Wallace said.

So Wallace asks plenty of questions, and he observes. He doesn’t aim to simply mimic White – he knows their skill sets are too different. Instead, he blends the advice with his abilities. And he relays that to Jackson as well.

"I said, 'Bro, it just takes time,' " Wallace said. " 'It does. It’s taken me, what? Three or four years now to really feel comfortable in me being off.’ And Dane said he’s just now starting to feel good in being off. So, try to help him in that aspect.”