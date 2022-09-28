Bills cornerback Dane Jackson returns to practice: 'I can’t do nothing else but smile'

Bills safety Damar Hamlin is extremely close with cornerback Dane Jackson.

The two played in college together at University of Pittsburgh before winding up on the same Buffalo defense. Hamlin says Jackson is “a jokester, a goofball,” but above all else, “a really solid dude.” Sometimes Jackson annoys Hamlin, but on Wednesday, Hamlin welcomed that feeling.

“Dane's actually been getting on my nerves all day. Ever since I walked in the building,” Hamlin said dryly. “So, I knew he was excited about something."

On Wednesday, Jackson participated in practice for the first time since leaving the game against the Tennessee Titans in an ambulance after a violent collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds. Jackson was taken to ECMC to be evaluated for a neck injury.

Jackson was limited in practice with a neck injury Wednesday and wearing a red non-contact jersey. It is too soon to say if he’ll play Sunday in Baltimore, but his return was a welcome sight at One Bills Drive.

"It meant a lot to be back out there with the guys, get moving around," Jackson said. "It felt like I’d been out for like a month or something. So it felt good being back out there."

Nine days earlier, just before halftime against the Titans, Jackson collided with teammate Tremaine Edmunds, Jackson’s head and neck snapping backward. He was put in a stretcher, and then in an ambulance. Jackson spoke to coach Sean McDermott briefly from the ambulance, before a ride to the hospital that felt much longer than it was. At ECMC, eventually he got good news: no major injury to his neck or spinal cord.

“Everything checked out with the pictures and everything,” Jackson said Wednesday. “So, waiting for all the soreness to go away, and I’ll be back to 100%. Nothing structural. Like I said, I got MRIs, CT scans, all that type of stuff. Nothing structural, so just soreness.”

Jackson avoided a much more severe injury, but the time from the initial collision to getting cleared to leave the hospital was extremely tense.

“It was pretty scary. It was pretty scary, for sure,” Jackson said. “I wanted to get up, but precautionary things, and you can’t get up. So, it was scary in the hospital not being able to move or anything like that, (and) not knowing ... Really, the unknown was the most scary part. Once I knew everything was good, then I kind of relaxed.”

The third-year cornerback played in just five games his rookie season, starting two. Last year, he played in all 17 games, but did not start until cornerback Tre’Davious White was sidelined with an ACL tear.

Jackson entered this season as a presumed starter, and he intercepted Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford early in the season opener. He then missed some time leading up to the Titans game with a calf injury, but was still able to start.

Jackson is well aware of all he’s overcome, but the severity of his neck injury outweighed any other part of his journey.

“It was pretty tough. I fought a long time,” Jackson said. “But I was just really worried about my future at that point. I wasn’t worried about anything football related. I was worried about my son at home, my mom – I know everybody was crying. My girl was right next to me, so it was an emotional roller coaster, really.”

In the days after, he felt an outpouring of support, complete with getting letters to his house and Edible Arrangements at his door. He was floored by the concern from all over.

Now, he’s able to start to turn back to football.

“Right now, it’s just day by day, just taking it going day by day out there,” Jackson said. “Today (Wednesday), you see I’m in the red jersey, so tomorrow we’ll see. Wake up and see how I feel, and go from here, pretty much.”

McDermott noted it was a “significant situation,” and any Bills player returning from an injury will have an individual schedule to return.

“With all players, we have a ramp-up type of plan,” McDermott said. “(Athletic trainer) Nate (Breske) does a great job, along with our sports science and strength coaches, with that plan of what they can handle the first day back, like today versus tomorrow.

“And usually what happens is you ramp them up a little bit today, like we're going to do with Dane, and then see how he is when he comes back in tomorrow and then assess and then try to ramp him even further in the next day.”

Even though he could not play last week, Jackson was on the field at practice last Thursday and Friday during the portion open to the media. He spent that time encouraging his teammates. Rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam took notice.

“It means a lot,” Elam said. “He could easily be in there rehabbing, he could easily be in there, like ‘OK, I’m gonna just work on me.’ But he’s out there trying to help other people, always trying to brighten someone’s day. So that’s something that I really admire about Dane.”

On Friday, as the Bills finished stretching and headed to the huddle, Jackson followed Elam, patting Elam’s shoulders as they walked.

“(Jackson) just works his tail off, he’s always willing to help, and that’s something that I admire from a guy in his position,” Elam said. “He’s just been the same, consistent guy since I’ve been here, and I’m happy to see him back healthy.”

Jackson’s return was an emotional boost to a depleted Bills defense. Still, wide receiver Stefon Diggs said the bigger moment was the week prior, when Jackson returned in a general capacity to the facility.

“I was thankful, but we’ve seen him around the building,” Diggs said on seeing Jackson practice. “It wasn’t too much of a surprise as far as going on the field, but I was more happy to see him when I did see him (before), in the building, going to breakfast, checking on him, like, ‘You alright?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m good.’ It was more refreshing then than it was on the football field. Some shit is bigger than football.”

Linebacker Von Miller echoed that seeing Jackson in person the day after the injury was significant. Miller could tell that Jackson seemed to be genuinely doing better. Soon, the Bills were able to joke back with the jokester.

“After you're on the good side of it now, you kind of joke with him and say, ‘Man, you got a slinky neck. And if you didn't have a loose neck like that, man, it could have been a little bit worse,’ “ Miller said. “… But it definitely was a serious situation. It's just the ugly side of our sport, man. It's just a true blessing that he was able to come out all right.”

Jackson is keeping that in perspective, too. When he watches the hit again, his back hurts again just seeing it. His relief is far bigger than any game status.

“Oh for sure. I mean, I’m here. I’m alive. I’m standing,” Jackson said. “Everybody’s seen the hit. They know it could’ve been a lot worse. Just for me to be here, nothing structural, walking, back in the locker room with my teammates, this is a blessing. I can’t do nothing else but smile.”

Rhodes joins practice squad

The Bills signed veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes and defensive tackle Prince Emili to the practice squad on Wednesday. Rhodes, now in his 10th year, is a three-time Pro Bowler who’s started 126 games in his career. Some of those have come against his new team.

“I’ve played this team multiple times, played them last year and the year before with the Colts so I’m quite familiar with the guys on the offensive side,” Rhodes said Wednesday. “I’ve also worked out with a lot of guys that’s here and some of them are from Miami so I’ve hung around them back home.”

Rhodes has worked out with Bills safety Jordan Poyer over the years.

Rhodes also feels there’s some carryover from his previous stint working with defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier; the two overlapped in Minnesota.

Even with a quick timeline, Rhodes feels prepared if called upon.

“I stay ready, so I don’t have to get ready,” he said.

That mentality is part of why the Bills added him as insurance to a banged-up cornerback room.

Bills' injury updates: Dane Jackson to return to practice after neck injury McDermott said Jackson will begin a "ramp-up process" in terms of doing more each day, if possible, to get ready to return.

“(An) experienced player, has played a lot of football, ball production, smart veteran player came in the other day and did a good job,” McDermott said. “And we're looking forward to seeing him on the field today.”

Injury report

Bills offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion protocol), cornerback Christian Benford (hand), tackle Dion Dawkins (non-Covid illness), wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

McDermott said that Benford had surgery on his hand Tuesday and that it “went well.”

Linebacker Von Miller and left guard Rodger Saffold had veteran’s rest days.

Eight Bills players were limited: wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), tight end Dawson Knox (back/hip), cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm/knee), center Mitch Morse (elbow), offensive lineman Justin Murray (foot), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) and safety Jordan Poyer (foot).

McDermott indicated that Phillips will likely miss the Ravens game.

“Yeah, I don't think it's going to happen this week,” McDermott said on Phillips. “And I'm feeling like it's a little bit more week to week. I'm hopeful for next week, and we'll see where it goes.”

Murray signed a one-year deal with the Bills on Tuesday, amidst a slew of injuries across the offensive line. While he can play both guard and tackle, he came in with a foot injury.

“He'll be limited today,” McDermott said on Murray ahead of practice. “He'll do some individual (work), and we'll see what he can do from there.”

Knox had left the Miami game with heat illness, but he returned to finish the game. The tight end said his limited capacity at practice was more general soreness, and he felt Wednesday’s practice went well.

“Yeah, just working (my) way back,” Knox said. “After your offense gets 90-plus plays, it's better to get your legs back under you than to try to kill everybody during practice. So, felt good out there today.”