Bills cornerback Dane Jackson released from hospital, tweets thanks to Bills fans

  • Updated
  • 0
Somber moment

An ambulance carries Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson off the field during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson appears to have avoided a serious neck injury and has been released from Erie County Medical Center, as first reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo Tuesday morning.

Later in the day, Jackson tweeted his thanks for the support showed by Bills fans.

Jackson was injured during the second quarter Monday night and was taken off the field on a stretcher in an ambulance. He was scheduled for a CT scan and X-rays to evaluate a neck injury. The Bills said Jackson had full movement in his extremeties and coach Sean McDermott said he was able to talk with Jackson in the tunnel before he was taken to the hospital. 

The Bills coach speaks to reporters following Monday's game.

Jackson and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds collided as they were attempting to bring down a Tennessee receiver and Jackson's head snapped backward violently. 

Garafolo said Tuesday that Jackson "was home after walking out of the hospital last night."

The Bills released this statement: "Dane Jackson was transported last night to ECMC and underwent various tests which determined there was no major injury to his neck or spinal cord. He was released from the hospital and is undergoing further evaluation today."

McDermott will address reporters later Tuesday. 

Here is Garafolo's report from earlier this morning:

