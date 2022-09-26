Bills cornerback Christian Benford suffers broken hand, Josh Allen 'sore' but otherwise OK

The Buffalo Bills' injury situation in their secondary continues to go from bad to worse.

The latest blow came Monday afternoon, with a report from NFL Network that says rookie cornerback Christian Benford suffered a broken hand in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Coach Sean McDermott confirmed the injury and said Benford will have surgery, possibly as soon as Tuesday, andwill be out a "couple of weeks."

Benford, who has started all three of the Bills' games this season, was hurt sometime in the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. He was able to return to the game with his right hand heavily wrapped with a club but was limited to just kick coverage on special teams.

It's not immediately clear how much time, if any, Benford will miss.

Benford was replaced in the lineup by rookie undrafted free agent Ja'Marcus Ingram on Sunday.

Already without All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White for at least the first four weeks of the season as he continues to recover from knee surgery, the Bills last week placed safety Micah Hyde on injured reserve because of a neck injury, ending his season.

Third-year veteran cornerback Dane Jackson, who had to be taken off the field in an ambulance during the team's Week 2 win over Tennessee because of a neck injury, did not play Sunday against the Dolphins. There is no timetable on when Jackson may be able to return to the lineup.

Benford, a rookie sixth-round draft pick from Villanova, earned the starting job opposite Jackson with a strong training camp and preseason. He had spent the first two games rotating with fellow rookie Kaiir Elam, but after Jackson was hurt, both rookies started against the Dolphins on Sunday.

The Bills are exceptionally shorthanded in the secondary at the moment, particularly if Jackson is unable to return to the lineup soon. The only other cornerbacks currently on the active roster are Elam, nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis and Siran Neal. Lewis has also spent time at safety, because the Bills are thin there, too, with Hyde and Jordan Poyer (foot) both currently out of the lineup.

More injury news

Quarterback Josh Allen is "fine other than soreness overall. He's looking forward to getting some rest tonight and tomorrow," McDermott said.

Allen had X-rays on his hand after the game.

Offensive lineman Tommy Doyle has a torn ACL.

Offensive lineman Ryan Bates in the concussion protocol.

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow is considered week to week with a high ankle sprain.

McDermott said Jordan Poyer, Ed Oliver and the other injured players are "improving."

Roster move

The Bills activated offensive lineman Bobby Hart, who was suspended for a postgame incident following the Titans game. Defensive tackle Prince Emili, who was signed to the roster Saturday, has been released.