Bills cornerback Christian Benford inactive after returning from IR

Bills Vikings first

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. 

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford is inactive Sunday, after he was activated from injured reserve on Friday.

The other inactives for the Bills are offensive linemen Ike Boettger and Justin Murray, tight end Tommy Sweeney, linebacker Baylon Spector and safety Jared Mayden.

Benford was put on IR after injuring his oblique on Thanksgiving when the Bills played the Detroit Lions. While he is now back, the Bills have the healthiest group of cornerbacks that they have had all season. 

Mayden was signed off the New York Jets practice squad on Wednesday. He spent part of the 2021 season with the Bills. 

Wide receiver John Brown was elevated from the practice squad and is active. 

The Patriots inactives are cornerback Jalen Mills, tight end Jonnu Smith, cornerback Shaun Wade, defensive tackle Sam Roberts, safety Joshuah Bledsoe, running Kevin Harris and safety Brenden Schooler. 

