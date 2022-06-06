 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Bills coordinator Ken Dorsey on ballot for College Hall of Fame

  • Updated
  • 0
Ken Dorsey

In this Jan. 2, 2001, file photo, Miami quarterback Ken Dorsey holds the Most Valuable Player trophy as head coach Butch Davis, right, looks on, after the Hurricanes defeated Florida 37-20 in the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans. Dorsey would go on to lead the team to the national title in 2001.

 Stephan Savoia/Associated Press
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is among 80 former players from the Football Bowl Subdivision on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Dorsey compiled a record of 38-2 as starting quarterback for the University of Miami from 1999 to 2002 and led the Hurricanes to a national championship in the 2001 season.

Among the top names up for consideration this year are Pro Football Hall of Famers Ray Lewis (Miami), Dan Hampton (Arkansas), Marvin Harrison (Syracuse) and Tony Gonzalez (California), along with former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Tim Tebow (Florida).

Former Buffalo Bills who are on the ballot include: Marshawn Lynch (California), Paul Posluszny (Penn State), Troy Vincent (Wisconsin), Corey Moore (Virginia Tech) and Reggie Bush (Southern California).

More than 12,000 members of the National Football Foundation vote on the class, and roughly 12 to 18 players each year are inducted. There also are nine coaches on the FBS ballot. The inductees will be announced early in 2023.

People are also reading…

There also are 96 players and 33 coaches on the ballot for the lower divisions of college football.

Among that group is University at Buffalo linebacker Gerry Quinlivan, who was a first-team All-America for the Bulls in 1984. Alfred’s Alex Yunevich, who coached for 36 years through 1976, also is on the ballot.

0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

Related to this story

Bills OC Ken Dorsey working through adjustments in new role

Bills OC Ken Dorsey working through adjustments in new role

Even if Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins always will remember Brian Daboll’s play-calling fondly, he is ready to see Ken Dorsey take over as the Bills offensive coordinator. The transitive property of a quarterback’s love means Dawkins is already in Dorsey’s corner.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tampa Bay Rays players remove LGBTQ+ logo from team’s uniform

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News