Bills coordinator Ken Dorsey on ballot for College Hall of Fame

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is among 80 former players from the Football Bowl Subdivision on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Dorsey compiled a record of 38-2 as starting quarterback for the University of Miami from 1999 to 2002 and led the Hurricanes to a national championship in the 2001 season.

Among the top names up for consideration this year are Pro Football Hall of Famers Ray Lewis (Miami), Dan Hampton (Arkansas), Marvin Harrison (Syracuse) and Tony Gonzalez (California), along with former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Tim Tebow (Florida).

Former Buffalo Bills who are on the ballot include: Marshawn Lynch (California), Paul Posluszny (Penn State), Troy Vincent (Wisconsin), Corey Moore (Virginia Tech) and Reggie Bush (Southern California).

More than 12,000 members of the National Football Foundation vote on the class, and roughly 12 to 18 players each year are inducted. There also are nine coaches on the FBS ballot. The inductees will be announced early in 2023.

There also are 96 players and 33 coaches on the ballot for the lower divisions of college football.

Among that group is University at Buffalo linebacker Gerry Quinlivan, who was a first-team All-America for the Bulls in 1984. Alfred’s Alex Yunevich, who coached for 36 years through 1976, also is on the ballot.

