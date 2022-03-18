Bills continue to clear salary cap space by releasing defensive tackle Star Lotulelei

The writing was on the wall for Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.
Asked Thursday what the future held for Lotulelei with the team after the addition of three defensive tackles in free agency, head coach Sean McDermott struck an ominous tone.
"Yeah, we’ll see," McDermott said. "We’ll just take it one step at a time."
The next step, it turns out, was Lotulelei's release, which came Friday afternoon.
Lotulelei, 32, spent the past four years with the Bills, playing three seasons. He opted out of the 2020 season over concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
He became expendable when the Bills signed DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle and Jordan Phillips in the opening days of free agency.
