Bills continue to beef up analytics department under Brandon Beane

The Buffalo Bills continue to embrace analytics within their football operation.

On Tuesday, the team announced one promotion and two new hires in that department. Dennis Lock was promoted to senior director of football research, while Drew DiSanto was hired as a sports performance data analyst and Malcolm Charles was added as a data analyst.

“You don’t want to get too big, too fast,” General Manager Brandon Beane said of expanding the analytics department. “You want to make sure. So when I got here, we kind of started over from scratch, like we did with everything. And so, you look around and some staffs are small, some are big. We wanted to kind of build it and grow it and it could continue to grow. But let's not bite off more than we can chew. Let's handle the things that we can do.”

Now that the Bills’ football department is firing on all cylinders, Beane is ready to expand the team’s analytics operation.

One area the Bills have devoted plenty of resources to is health and wellness, with the goal being to keep players on the field as much as possible. DiSanto’s new position will be focused on that.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Weight room, on the field, the grass, all that stuff, just trying to keep these guys healthy,” Beane said. “You can't really do much about what I call the ‘car-crash injuries,’ a broken arm, broken leg, whatever it is. But trying to eliminate unnecessary soft tissue from overuse, wear and tear, too much high-speed running and all that volume. So it's just adding another layer to what we have to help us track that more. It ultimately helps us build our practice schedule each week.”

The Bills individualize each player’s practice load, beyond just the skill positions that run the most. A particularly busy practice in training camp may result in a player having the next day off, based solely on the data compiled.

“There's a lot of information out there and you have to know what's valuable and what's not,” Beane said. “There are a lot of things that you don't use, but ultimately you try and figure out what are the indicators of all this data you're getting, whether it's player evaluation, GPS data, whatever it is. Ultimately, availability is the No. 1 ability and we want to do everything we can to have our guys practice as much as they can, to be able to play as much as they can. We put a lot into it here and I think we've got a good staff of people that really do a nice job with it."

When Beane first arrived in Buffalo, analytics were not used in the player-evaluation process. The GM was of the belief that scouts grade the players. While that hasn’t totally changed, it’s been increasingly incorporated.

“We use it more as a checks and balances,” Beane said. “Whether it's game planning stuff, you know, the coaches are still going to follow their eyes. But we use it for from that standpoint with our opponents. We use it when looking at comps for if we're doing a contract for Stefon Diggs or Josh Allen or whoever, we use their analysis to compare it to our analysis.

So it's more a checks and balances, but it can point out things that you don't see. You know, we have a grade that our guys put together of a college player. It's not watching film. They don't know what the player looks like. They just know the measurables, the things that this player, how he tested and then the production on the field in comparison.

“Sometimes what comes out is they can point out things – ‘There's no receiver that's ever started in the league with stats like this or measurables like this.’ You say, ‘All right, let's check this out. Well, is this an exception player that will overcome that, or is that a red flag we need to we need to talk about as far as the value?’ Maybe he'll play in the league, but maybe we had him valued more as a starter on the draft board. Maybe we should slot him down a little bit.”

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.