The Bills entered Tuesday with 73 players on the roster and needed to reach the 53-man limit by 4 p.m.
The team also has a decision to make regarding Von Miller and his status.
Check back for updates as the deadline nears, but here is the first wave of releases as they continue to roll in:
- Offensive lineman Ike Boettger, per The News' Jay Skurski.
- Safety Dean Marlowe, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
- Cornerback Alex Austin, per Jordan Schultz.
- Safety Zayne Anderson, per Aaron Wilson.
- Tight end Joel Wilson, per Aaron Wilson.
- Running back Darrynton Evans, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
- Wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, per Ryan Talbot.
- Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (league source tells TBN that Ankou has been offered a spot on the practice squad)
- Wide receiver Marcell Ateman.
- Cornerback Kyron Brown, per The News' Jay Skurski.
- Offensive lineman David Quessenberry, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
- Offensive lineman Greg Mancz, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.
- Running back Jordan Mims, per Ryan Talbot.
- Offensive lineman Nick Broeker, per Ryan Talbot.
- Offensive tackle Richard Gouraige, per The News' Ryan O'Halloran. A source said Gouriage will be signed to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
- Cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram, per the News' Jay Skurski.