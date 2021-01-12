Bills-Colts is highest-rated Buffalo game in two decades; Hamilton returns to WGR

The Buffalo Bills’ 27-24 playoff victory Saturday over the Indianapolis Colts broke the 50 rating mark and was the highest-rated Bills game locally since meters came here in 2000.

The game had a 51.8 rating on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate, which was more than two points higher than the previous season high of 49.52 for the Bills’ 56-26 victory over the Miami Dolphins six days earlier.

The 51.8 rating means that 51.8% of television households in Western New York were tuned into the game. A rating point in Buffalo equals 5,285 households.

The rating peaked to a 57.4 at game's end at 4:15 p.m. when Bills safety Micah Hyde batted down Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers' Hail Mary attempt short of the end zone.

The ratings for Super Bowls since meters came to Western New York in 2000 are generally in the low 50s. Of course, the Bills haven’t been in a Super Bowl during that time so the rating for one involving them could be much higher.

All three Bills playoff games in the last four seasons have broke the 50 rating mark.

The Bills’ playoff loss last season to Houston played in January of 2018 averaged a 50.9 combined rating on ESPN and Channel 7.