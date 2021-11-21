Bills, Colts combine for Scorigami with first 41-15 game in NFL history

Buffalo Bills fans will be eager to forget their team's 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Orchard Park, but the final score line will be hailed by lovers of statistics and unusual results.

According to the website Scorigami, Sunday's game was the first to finish with a score of 41-15 in league history. It was the first time this season the Bills achieved a Scorigami, although Buffalo did strike twice last season, with the 56-26 beating of Miami in the season finale and 42-16 loss at Tennessee.

IND 41 - 15 BUFFinalThat's Scorigami!! It's the 1070th unique final score in NFL history. — Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) November 21, 2021

Jon Bois, an SB Nation NFL writer for a site called Secret Base, founded the concept of illuminating when hard-to-achieve final scores have happened and those yet to occur, while David Mattingly developed the algorithm and chart to represent the data.

