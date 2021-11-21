Bills, Colts combine for Scorigami with first 41-15 game in NFL history

Buffalo Bills fans will be eager to forget their team's 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Orchard Park, but the final score line will be hailed by lovers of statistics and unusual results.
According to the website Scorigami, Sunday's game was the first to finish with a score of 41-15 in league history. It was the first time this season the Bills achieved a Scorigami, although Buffalo did strike twice last season, with the 56-26 beating of Miami in the season finale and 42-16 loss at Tennessee.
IND 41 - 15 BUFFinalThat's Scorigami!! It's the 1070th unique final score in NFL history.— Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) November 21, 2021
Jon Bois, an SB Nation NFL writer for a site called Secret Base, founded the concept of illuminating when hard-to-achieve final scores have happened and those yet to occur, while David Mattingly developed the algorithm and chart to represent the data.
Since the increased distance for extra points began in 2015 – creating greater volatility in teams' scores – Scorigamis have remained plentiful even though fewer never-seen-before scores are available after each new one is checked off.
There's an appetite for these statistics, as the Scorigami Twitter account, operated by Mattingly, calculates the likelihood of a Scorigami becoming a reality late in games. Josh Allen's two-point conversion run with 12:42 remaining in the game skyrocketed the odds of a Scorigami ending. Within an hour of game's end, the Scorigami tweet had accrued more than 8,000 retweets.
IND 38 - 7 BUFEnd of Third QuarterThis game has a 3.85% chance of ending in Scorigami.Most likely Scorigami: 58-7 (0.27%)— Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) November 21, 2021
Score Update:IND 38 - 15 BUF12:36 4QThis game has a 41.46% chance of ending in Scorigami.Most likely Scorigami: 45-15 (7.98%)— Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) November 21, 2021
Bois' chart dates back to 1920, the year the American Professional Football Association began play. The Buffalo All-Americans were the first team to win a game 43-7, beating the Columbus Panhandles on Nov. 14, 1920.