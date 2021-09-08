Bills' Cole Beasley: 'We come out there with the mentality that nobody's going to stop us'

So for the Bills to put up points the way Beasley intends, they have to move fast, as the Steelers' defense looks to pressure quarterback Josh Allen.

“That's really their calling card. They get to the quarterback, that's what they do,” Beasley said. “They led the league in a lot of those categories. It's just my job to be decisive and get open fast for Josh, and just make sure that he knows exactly what I'm doing with my body language. So just being in the right spots for him and getting there quick.”

Entering his third year with the Bills, Beasley says that his connection with Allen is not only quicker than ever, but also that Allen is “getting the ball quicker to me than any quarterback that I've been with.” That connection was good for a career-high 967 receiving yards and 82 catches for Beasley last season.

Part of that is the trust that comes with repetition, something Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs got down quickly. With less time to build a rapport, Diggs benefited from the Bills' style of offense.

“We were in a predominantly throwing offense, and for a receiver, you want to be in that,” Diggs said Tuesday. “That’s what any receiver’s dream is. You want to throw the ball, you want to catch the ball.”