Bills' Cole Beasley says he's not pro or anti vaccine but is pro individual choice, then releases song

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley said he is not for or against the vaccine, but is “pro-choice” for each person to make his individual decision.

Beasley arguably has been the most vocal anti-vax proponent among NFL players, saying on social media that he would rather retire than be forced to get vaccinated and wanted to live his life his way.

On the first day of training camp, Beasley read a statement from his phone, noting that he wanted to address the issue “out of respect for my teammates and coaches.” He said he would no longer answer vaccine questions, though, he said he will still be on social media for other subjects. He then released a new song, called, "I am not like you."

“With that being said, the issue at hand is that information is being withheld from players in order for a player to be swayed in a direction they might not be comfortable with,” Beasley read in part. “Without having all the proper information, a player can feel misguided. … We have to know we are armed with full knowledge.”