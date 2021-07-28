Bills' Cole Beasley says he's not pro or anti vaccine but is pro individual choice, then releases song

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley said he is not for or against the vaccine, but is “pro-choice” for each person to make his individual decision.
Beasley arguably has been the most vocal anti-vax proponent among NFL players, saying on social media that he would rather retire than be forced to get vaccinated and wanted to live his life his way.
On the first day of training camp, Beasley read a statement from his phone, noting that he wanted to address the issue “out of respect for my teammates and coaches.” He said he would no longer answer vaccine questions, though, he said he will still be on social media for other subjects. He then released a new song, called, "I am not like you."
“With that being said, the issue at hand is that information is being withheld from players in order for a player to be swayed in a direction they might not be comfortable with,” Beasley read in part. “Without having all the proper information, a player can feel misguided. … We have to know we are armed with full knowledge.”
"I'm not anti or pro vax. I'm pro choice."— Jenna Callari (@jennacallari) July 28, 2021
Here's the full prepared statement from Bills WR Cole Beasley following his viral social media posts about the COVID vaccination. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/lNbVCVY4bs
Beasley noted that players need to trust team medical personnel are giving them full information. He indicated that there “were some things that were allegedly going to be (a certain) way and that’s not the case.” He said the players were “led to believe” certain protocols and policies had been agreed to when they were not.
He said he was not being selfish because "this is all about the young players reaching out to me every day.” He said players and agents have been told that unvaccinated players could be released.
Support Local Journalism
Beasley added that every doctor he's seen begins with “what we know now, which tells me we don’t know enough.”
“We all want to be safe,” Beasley said. “For so many players around the NFL, safety is not just avoiding the Covid virus,” adding long-term effects from playing the game.
https://t.co/VnqB4l4JU9I AM NOT LIKE YOU ⛓Heavy 1’s⛓ Out Now! pic.twitter.com/8ZSm6iu0mt— Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 28, 2021
The NFL has not made vaccinations mandatory. The NFL and the NFL Players Association are strongly urging players and staff to get vaccinated.
Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said the Bills are "just over" 80% of players who have had at least one shot of the vaccine. He said the team had a "few cases" over the summer. Offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and Ike Boettger did not practice on the first day because of Covid protocols.
Beasley indicated his stance is not an issue for him with his teammates.
"I love all my teammates," Beasley said. "I’m pro choice, whatever they choose to do. As long as they came out here and help us be great, I’m good. A lot of that stuff is just kinda noise. In there, it’s a brotherhood and we’ll fight each day for each other."
Beasley and Jerry Hughes got into a public spat on social media last week over the issue. Beasley said they spoke afterward and he said, "Jerry is one of the guys that I will run through a wall for." He noted they weren't mad at each other and that things are often taken out of context on social media.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.